Some might know Tyler Grossman from the local ballpark, hearing his name on the Highlight Zone, or maybe he delivered you dinner from the New Haven Domino’s Pizza. Tyler attended Central Lutheran School and graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School in 2021. He excitedly started Saint Francis as a freshman this year playing football for the team. Over the last year, he noticed a change in his overall health, losing over 50+ pounds in a relatively short period of time. Just a few months ago he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Doctors started aggressive chemotherapy treatments on him weekly down at Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis. Tyler was advised to take a medical withdrawal from Saint Francis for this semester.

NEW HAVEN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO