On May 8th a missing person alert was issued for the delivery driver. On May 2, 2022, he was on his way to Dallas and had his last communication was that he was 15-miles from Buc-ees in Madisonville. Madison County and Texas Equusearch started searching for his 2002 Ford F-250 pickup between New Waverly and Dallas. Henry Schelsteder, 69, was found Monday afternoon near the Walker/Madison County line. His vehicle was found off the freeway in the woods. Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating to determine if foul play was involved or just a medical emergency that caused him to leave the roadway. It was known to authorities that he did have a medical condition that required medication.

MADISONVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO