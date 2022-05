FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Four people who stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from elderly people through a lottery scam are headed to federal prison. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office in the District of South Carolina announced on Wednesday that a judge sentenced Fabian Gray and Romaine Gordon to more than five years in prison, while Avia Reid will spend more than four years behind bars and Khalelah Powell was sentenced to over two years in a federal prison.

