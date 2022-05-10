ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

FSU sweeps Atlantic Coast Conference softball weekly awards

By Seminoles.com
wtxl.com
 2 days ago

Florida State pitcher, Kathryn Sandercock and third baseman Sydney Sherrill were named ACC Players of the Week. The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the awards Tuesday. Sandercock earned her third ACC Pitcher of the Week honor while Sherrill earned her first this season. Sandercock went 2-0 last week with wins...

www.wtxl.com

Comments / 0

Related
wtxl.com

Florida State wins NCAA women's golf Tallahassee regional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The No. 13 Florida State Seminoles are now two-time back-to-back Regional Champions and are headed to the NCAA Championship for the second year in a row after its win Wednesday. The Seminoles took full advantage of their home course, Seminole Legacy Golf Club, and were the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Florida A&M loses to Prairie View A&M at SWAC softball tournament

GULFPORT, Miss. — Florida A&M softball fell into an early hole, but a late rally from the Rattlers would not be enough as the Rattlers fell 4-3 Tuesday. The Rattlers and Panthers saw three and a half scoreless innings before the Panthers managed to score the first run after Cris'Deona Beasley walked the runner in with the bases loaded for the Panthers to take a 1-0 lead.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wtxl.com

Tallahassee Community College names Lees women's basketball coach

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Community College announced Tuesday that Addie Lees will become the head coach of the Eagles’ women’s basketball program. Lees will assume her role and begin working immediately. She will be the seventh women’s basketball head coach in school history, including interim stints by...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Sydney, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Oklahoma State
wtxl.com

Rehabilitated dolphin leaves quarantine at Florida facility

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rescued juvenile bottlenose dolphin flown from Texas to a Florida Keys research center seven weeks ago has been moved to the facility's primary dolphin lagoon. Thursday's transfer marks the male marine mammal's final integration into a "forever family" of other permanent dolphin residents. Ranger...
FLORIDA STATE
wtxl.com

Florida judge was assigned to school shooter case at random

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The judge presiding over Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz's death penalty trial was assigned the case despite never having overseen a major trial. Judge Elizabeth Scherer was assigned randomly by computer. That's the system used in Broward County and throughout much of Florida. Her...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball Player#Sweeps#Acc Players#Nc State#Gators#Seminoles#Nfca#Wolfpack
wtxl.com

Florida students win yearbook flap over "Don't Say Gay" bill

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) — Students at a central Florida high school are declaring victory after taking their protest to their school board over plans to censor a yearbook page showing a student walkout against the state's so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law. Seminole County School Board members...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Thursday morning First to Know Forecast (05/12/2022)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Good morning!. Temperatures are currently in the upper 50s when you step outside. The corridor of dry air remains a big factor in keeping the local weather pattern clear, however, our eastern region will start to see a few stray clouds as well as a few sprinkles into the afternoon to early evening as that low pressure comes closer to Florida's east coast. Breezes will pickup as we progress through the day but will slow down again as we get into the evening. Highs will be in the mid 80s towards the east while in the upper 80s in the west. Lows will range from low to upper 60s. Friday, we will start to see scattered showers across our area, with few spots possibly seeing a round or two of thunder. Some moisture increases this weekend with highs nearing the upper 80s to 90°. Next week, the heat is forecast to intensify with little to no rain activity.
FLORIDA STATE
wtxl.com

Search continues for Texas inmate who escaped prison bus

CENTERVILLE, Texas (AP) — The search continues for a Texas inmate who was serving a life sentence for murder. Gonzalo Lopez escaped Thursday from a transport bus after stabbing the driver, authorities said. The driver's injuries are not considered life-threatening. Officials say there were 16 prisoners on the bus...
CENTERVILLE, TX
wtxl.com

Community colleges training future chefs

HAVERHILL, Mass. — There's a big need for more service workers and that includes all types of restaurant cooks. Community colleges believe the timing serves as an opportunity to offer more affordable, top-of-the-line programs. "The Cordon Bleu programs, the Art Institutes had many programs around the country. Both those...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
FSU
wtxl.com

Florida man pleads guilty to role in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A central Florida man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection. Court records show 40-year-old Robert Flynt Fairchild Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to a civil disorder charge in District of Columbia federal court. Fairchild was arrested in Orlando in August 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
wtxl.com

Lawyers: Nearly $1B tentative settlement in condo collapse

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) —ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Lawyers representing families of victims and survivors of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida, last June have told a judge that they've reached a nearly $1 billion tentative settlement. Harley S. Tropin is a lawyer representing the plaintiffs. He announced the settlement during a hearing Wednesday before Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Michael Hanzman. Still pending final approval, the settlement involves developers of an adjacent building, insurance companies and other defendants. The 12-story Champlain Towers South condominium partially collapsed in the early-morning hours of June 24, almost instantly destroying dozens of individual condo units and burying victims under tons of rubble. A total of 98 people were killed.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
wtxl.com

Toddler weighing under 10 pounds dies; parents arrested

DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — The parents of a 2-year-old Florida girl who died weighing less than 10 pounds are accused of negligent child abuse. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd says the 57-year-old father and 35-year-old mother were arrested Tuesday. Deputies responding to a call about an unresponsive child found...
POLK COUNTY, FL
wtxl.com

Man pleads guilty to stealing checks intended for churches

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal prosecutor in Maryland says a Florida man has pleaded guilty in connection with the theft of more than 2,600 checks intended for religious institutions in several states that were deposited into fake bank accounts. U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron announced Tuesday that 31-year-old...
DANIA BEACH, FL
wtxl.com

Man pleads not guilty to NYC subway train shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month in an attack that wounded 10 people has pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges. Frank James entered the plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn. He’s charged with committing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy