MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Clouds will return to Middle Georgia this afternoon ahead of our next storm system. There is an abundance of sunshine to get things rolling on this Thursday. The sun will remain plentiful through the morning and into the lunchtime hours. However, during the middle of the afternoon (1-3 PM) we will likely begin to see some clouds moving into the region from the east. At the minimum our eastern counties will begin to see clouds during the later lunchtime hours. Wind will also be relatively breezy this afternoon as they come in at 10-15 mph from the northeast. Gusts could reach speeds of up to 25 mph. Highs won’t be quite as warm as yesterday; the region will mainly reach into the lower 80s this afternoon. A couple of isolated showers will also be possible ahead of the sunset. The best chance for those will also be in our eastern counties.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO