Ranking the 3 most valuable Cubs trade candidates

By Jake Misener
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite picking up a series-opening win on Monday behind a dominant effort from Kyle Hendricks, the Chicago Cubs still sit eight games under .500 at 10-18 on the season. If we’re being honest, the season is already hanging in the balance given the team’s recent performance (Chicago is 2-10 in its...

Josh Donaldson throws massive shade at Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman

The Yankees were not happy with Blue Jays starter Yimi Garcia for plunking Josh Donaldson. Yet, it could be Donaldson’s feud with Toronto catcher Tyler Heineman that started it all. Donaldson did admit he had ‘words’ with Tyler Heineman before the at-bat, leading the Yankees to wonder if that...
Astros owner’s 5-word warning to other MLB cheaters

The Houston Astros have become the face of cheating in the MLB- whether they like it or not- after their sign-stealing scandal from their World Series-winning 2017 season came to light, resulting in punishment levied by the league. Even after the scandal, other teams such as the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, were accused of stealing signs, though no transgression has drawn the ire of the league and fans quite like Houston’s. Ever since the Astros were caught, other teams have been vocal in their criticism of the franchise, most notably, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Yankees. Astros owner Jim Crane, known for being outspoken, has a 5-word warning to other cheaters around the league, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Rumor: Cardinals looming as trade suitor for Red Sox star Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox created an interesting dynamic in their infield this offseason when they signed free-agent shortstop Trevor Story to a lucrative contract, with incumbent Xander Bogaerts already on the roster. While the Red Sox have made things work between the two, with Bogaerts manning short and Story at second, Boston hasn’t been as successful as a team, as they currently sit in last place in the American League East, conjuring early thoughts about the trade deadline. Bogaerts, who has an opt-out in his contract at the end of this year, failed to agree to a long-term extension this offseason. Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals, who are in second place in the National League Central, just so happen to have a vacancy at shortstop after optioning Paul DeJong to the minors.
Mike Trout Made History At His Home Park

Los Angeles Angels‘ slugger Mike Trout is about as electrifying as it gets in terms of superstars in Major League Baseball today. Ever since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and won the American League Rookie of the Year Award, he has been one of the best players in all of baseball.
Braves announce multiple critical injuries ahead of Wednesday’s game

The injury bug is something that struck the Braves in a major way last season, but through the first month of 2022, they’ve avoided it for the most part. That is… until today. Ahead of Wednesday’s series finale against the Red Sox, Brian Snitker talked about injuries to two critical players.
Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
Padres and Cubs meet to decide series winner

LINE: Padres -168, Cubs +146; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres and Chicago Cubs meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Diego has a 20-11 record overall and a 10-6 record in home games. Padres hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.
Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
Yankees ink former All-Star pitcher that should excite Aaron Judge

The New York Yankees have come to terms on a minor league deal with former All-Star pitcher Danny Salazar, according to Univision Deportes’ Mike Rodriguez. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has continued to provide second chances to former All-Star starting pitchers, and now Salazar is the latest hurler to receive an opportunity in the team’s minor league system. For one, the Yankees signed Shelby Miller to a minor league contract in March, and he has responded to the call by notching a 2.92 ERA in 12.1 innings pitched so far at Triple-A.
Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning

It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans. Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:. Whether the rat brought some good fortune for the Mets is up for...
2 Trade Ideas To Send Kyle Kuzma To Chicago Bulls

Generally, it’s easy to say whether or not an NBA team lived up to its expectations. The Chicago Bulls are an exception to that rule. They made the playoffs, but they were eliminated by a Milwaukee Bucks team that they never had a real chance of beating. They finished the season a miserable 3-20 against winning teams. At least they excelled in beating losing teams?
Chicago Bears give former Chiefs WR a new opportunity

The Chicago Bears are likely going to feature a minor pipeline of former Kansas City Chiefs players for the next couple of years as general manager Ryan Poles settles into his role and tries to address needs with guys he knows. The latest example is the signing of former Chiefs wide receiver Tajae Sharpe to the Bears’ 90-man roster.
Guardians-White Sox Canceled Due To Positive Tests: Fans React

For the first time in 2022, an MLB game was postponed due to COVID-related reasons. On Wednesday, the White Sox announced the cancelation of their matinee against the Cleveland Guardians. Per Chicago's official team handle, "Following multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cleveland Guardians organization, today's game has been postponed...
