An angler’s prized catch may actually be worth a prize this spring and summer in Kansas, thanks to the return of the Great Kansas Fishing Derby. This year’s Derby will run May 15 to September 15, 2022. During that time, anglers can try their luck at catching one of more than 500 specially tagged fish located in public waterbodies across the Sunflower State. The statewide competition is sponsored by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP), Kansas Wildscape Foundation, Bass Pro-Cabela’s Outdoor Fund, Kansas State Fair, Firewater Music Festival, City of Independence, and many local retailers.

