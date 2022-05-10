ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

University: Georgia drug search intimidated Black athletes

By Associated Press
41nbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The president of a historically Black college says sheriff’s deputies in Georgia intimidated and humiliated the school women’s lacrosse team when officers...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Possible world record fish caught in Georgia

CHARLTON COUNTY, Ga. — When Lester Roberts stepped up to the Satilla River near Folkston, he likely never expected to walk away with a record catch. Roberts now holds the Georgia record for a redbreast sunfish and the catch is a pending world record tie. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
FOLKSTON, GA
41nbc.com

Bibb County adds girls flag football to athletic events

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District has announced the addition of girls flag football at high schools for the upcoming season. “We wanted to add it just to have another competitive sport for our girls,” said Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms. “We have a lot of girls who want to compete in football, but to have girls flag football now for them, I think it’s going to speak volumes, and you’re going to see the tremendous turn out of girls that are going to participate in girls flag football.”
BIBB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

GA deputies accused of profiling HBCU lacrosse team after searching bus for drugs

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — Delaware State University officials are calling a traffic stop by Liberty County Sheriff’s deputies racial profiling. On April 20, the women’s lacrosse team was heading back from a competition in Florida and their bus was crossing Interstate 95 in Liberty County when a sheriff’s detail pulled over their bus for what deputies are saying was a traffic violation.
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
