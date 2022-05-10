University: Georgia drug search intimidated Black athletes

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Bibb County School District has announced the addition of girls flag football at high schools for the upcoming season. “We wanted to add it just to have another competitive sport for our girls,” said Bibb County Athletic Director Kevin Grooms. “We have a lot of girls who want to compete in football, but to have girls flag football now for them, I think it’s going to speak volumes, and you’re going to see the tremendous turn out of girls that are going to participate in girls flag football.”

