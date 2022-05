MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This is National Nurses Week, observed in conjunction with the birthday of Florence Nightingale, considered the founder of modern nursing. Rush Hospital’s nurses have marked the week with the theme ‘Refresh and Renew in ‘22.’ One way to do that was with a spa day for nurses, as recommended by a nurses recruitment and retention council. Nurses also had the opportunity to write a word on stones to represent their healing through over two years of the pandemic.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 22 HOURS AGO