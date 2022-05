(Waterloo, IA) Police in Waterloo say they have arrested a fugitive wanted on murder charges in Georgia. Twenty-six-year-old Jalen Jahmal Gary was taken into custody during a Tuesday traffic stop. He was wanted for theft and forgery. The passenger in Gary’s car gave a false name, but police were able to determine his real identity was Jamarius Bernard Johnson and he was wanted for murder in DeKalb County, Georgia. Johnson is being held on no bond at the Black Hawk County Jail. He will be extradited to Georgia.

WATERLOO, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO