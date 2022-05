Bettendorf High School Associate Principal Kristy Cleppe was recently chosen as the new high school principal beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, pending board approval. “Kristy has proven herself to be an excellent administrator with vision and passion for supporting all students and staff,” Superintendent Michelle Morse said in a Tuesday district release. “We are excited to have someone we can move into such an important position in the district. She is excited to continue her work with students, staff and families in preparing students for success after high school.”

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO