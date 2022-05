RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine County man is facing his seventh OWI after being pulled over Wednesday, May 11. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the area of County Highway D and State Highway 36 in the Village of Rochester for a report of a vehicle swerving all over both lanes of traffic, including driving off the pavement.

