Charleston hospitality professionals Ben Towill and Chef Charlie Layton of Basic Projects announce their participation in the 2022 Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, an extreme competition in which teams row a total of 3,000 nautical miles across the Atlantic Ocean, unassisted. The duo, team name “The Dreamboats,” have already begun training for this life-changing journey and are excited to kick off their year-long fundraising campaign fundraising for The Green Heart Project and the 2041 Foundation, with the help from their incredible partners.

