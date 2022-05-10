Cardinals come out on top in slugfest

Offense was not hard to come by in the Gopher Conference game pitting Bethlehem Academy versus Blooming Prairie Monday night.

In the game that totaled 18 runs and 22 hits for the night, it did not take long for the scoring to get rolling.

Once the dust settled on the slugfest, the Cardinals reigned victorious over the Awesome Blossoms for the 10-8 road victory over.

The offensive showcase began right off the bat.

Immediately in the top of the first, Bethlehem Academy broke the ice to plate the game’s first run to start the fun.

Almost as quickly as the Cardinals scored, the Blossom answered right back in the bottom of the inning by scoring four runs off of freshman pitcher Morgan Wilson, as Blooming Prairie retook the lead.

Beginning the back and forth night, the teams fought to a tie at seven a piece at the end of five completed innings.

It wasn’t until the top of the sixth that the Cardinals finally pulled ahead for good.

Breaking out for three runs, Bethlehem Academy grabbed the 10-7 advantage.

The Blossoms added a run in the bottom of the sixth, while shutting out the Cardinals in the top of the seventh to put the pressure on Wilson to get the final three outs.

Wilson did not waiver, slamming the door shut to seal the 10-8 win for Bethlehem Academy.

The freshman’s final line for the game had her tabbed for six earned runs, three walks and five strikeouts.

In the game that saw every Cardinals batter pick up a hit, Kate Trump powered the offense with her three hits, two runs scored and run batted in.

The victory moved Bethlehem Academy to 4-2 in the Gopher Conference, 8-3 overall.

Next up for the Cardinals was a trip south, as they battled Medford on Tuesday night.