Grandmother Killed In Bronx Fire

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a mother and her son last Wednesday night in front of 2180 Grand Concourse. Police report a 24-year-old woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when an unidentified individual approached her from behind. The suspect grabbed the victim's hair and dragged her and her son to the ground, then ripped a chain worth $6,500 from her neck before fleeing southbound on the Grand Concourse on a green moped.

BRONX, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO