Grandmother Killed In Bronx Fire

Police say gunfire struck two teens in the Fordham section of the Bronx Thursday night and both are expected to survive. According to the NYPD, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were shot on Marion Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. Both were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
On Monday, February 07, 2022, at 1610 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two people, shot in front of 730 E. 137th Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Preliminary investigation determined that three (3) individuals were shot. Victim #1, a 39-year-old female, was...
The NYPD is searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a mother and her son last Wednesday night in front of 2180 Grand Concourse. Police report a 24-year-old woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when an unidentified individual approached her from behind. The suspect grabbed the victim's hair and dragged her and her son to the ground, then ripped a chain worth $6,500 from her neck before fleeing southbound on the Grand Concourse on a green moped.
NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death after getting into a dispute at a gas station in Queens. It happened on Thursday night just before midnight. The New York City Police Department says that 58-year-old Curtis Rippe got into some sort of argument with two men in their 20s at the gas station on Horace Harding Expressway in the Corona section.
Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April. The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.
Authorities have identified the person found dead in a Bronx apartment after someone called to report a foul odor as a 34-year-old woman from the same borough, though she didn't live in the home where she was found, police say. Norayshma Fernandez, of Sedgwick Avenue, was the initially unidentifiable person...
CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man groped a woman aboard a moving train in the Bronx, police said on Thursday. The 41-year-old victim boarded a southbound No. 4 train at around 7:30 a.m. on April 29, and as the train traveled to the subway station at 149th Street and Grand Concourse, the suspect touched […]
Police say a pickup truck driver has been arrested after driving through a yard and slamming into a home in Westbury. The incident happened on Cypress Lane on Thursday at around 1 a.m. "I saw the whole door was gone and I see the street. I wanted to see what...
NEW YORK (PIX11)— The dead woman found with a plastic bag over her head in a Bronx apartment last month was killed, authorities said Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Norayshma Fernandez, 34, of the Bronx. The cause of death was ruled a homicide, officials said. There have been no arrests and the investigation […]
NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint in a Bronx building Monday night, authorities said Thursday. Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then raped her at knifepoint […]
NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
(New York City Police Department) (NEW YORK) The New York City Police Department launched a search for a man who committed a robbery at an apartment building in the Washington Heights section of Manhattan.
At Marble Houses in the Bronx, one resident says she has been dealing with a rat infestation for weeks, leaving her afraid to be in her own home. Chantelle Sullivan lives in this NYCHA complex with her two children, and right as News 12's team entered the apartment, a rat came out of hiding to greet everyone.
