Bronx, NY

Grandmother Killed In Bronx Fire

By OP-ED
seattlemedium.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA family is in mourning after an early morning...

seattlemedium.com

Comments / 2

bronx.com

Jason Rivera, 27, Arrested For The Murder Of Gloria Ortiz, 39

On Monday, February 07, 2022, at 1610 hours, police responded to a 911 call of two people, shot in front of 730 E. 137th Street, within the confines of the 40th Precinct in the Bronx. Preliminary investigation determined that three (3) individuals were shot. Victim #1, a 39-year-old female, was...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Video: Man seen throwing, robbing mother and son in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who is accused of robbing a mother and her son last Wednesday night in front of 2180 Grand Concourse. Police report a 24-year-old woman was walking with her 4-year-old son when an unidentified individual approached her from behind. The suspect grabbed the victim's hair and dragged her and her son to the ground, then ripped a chain worth $6,500 from her neck before fleeing southbound on the Grand Concourse on a green moped.
BRONX, NY
fox5ny.com

Deadly gas station stabbing in Queens

NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death after getting into a dispute at a gas station in Queens. It happened on Thursday night just before midnight. The New York City Police Department says that 58-year-old Curtis Rippe got into some sort of argument with two men in their 20s at the gas station on Horace Harding Expressway in the Corona section.
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Group Wreaks $50,000 Havoc in Raymour & Flanigan Store

Police are looking for a group of people who broke a door and barged into a New York City Raymour & Flanigan store and destroyed electronics and furniture, ultimately causing about $50,000 in damage, authorities say. The suspects broke into the store on Exterior Avenue in the Bronx around 8:40...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man slashed and robbed in Bed-Stuy

Police need the public's help in identifying the suspects linked to a Brooklyn robbery that took place mid-April. The NYPD reports the suspects linked to the robbery approached a 32-year-old man on Bedford Avenue and Fulton Street and slashed the victim in the neck. The suspects are also accused of forcibly removing a jacket, backpack, and camera before fleeing.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man gropes woman aboard moving Bronx train, police say

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man groped a woman aboard a moving train in the Bronx, police said on Thursday. The 41-year-old victim boarded a southbound No. 4 train at around 7:30 a.m. on April 29, and as the train traveled to the subway station at 149th Street and Grand Concourse, the suspect touched […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx woman found with a plastic bag over her head was killed: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— The dead woman found with a plastic bag over her head in a Bronx apartment last month was killed, authorities said Thursday. Police have identified the deceased as Norayshma Fernandez, 34, of the Bronx. The cause of death was ruled a homicide, officials said. There have been no arrests and the investigation […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Suspect nabbed in knifepoint rape in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)– A man has been charged with raping a woman at knifepoint in a Bronx building Monday night, authorities said Thursday. Ramon Rotestan, 46, followed the 40-year-old victim into an apartment building near Bolton Street and Lydig Avenue at around 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. The suspect then raped her at knifepoint […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Thieves beat, rob elderly man at gunpoint in Harlem: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)— A 66-year-old man was assaulted during a gunpoint robbery in Manhattan last month, police said Thursday. The unidentified individuals had a gun when they approached the victim on West 120th Street n Harlem at around 11:30 p.m. on April 16, police said. They allegedly beat him and took $400 in cash before […]
MANHATTAN, NY
News 12

Bronx woman begs for help as rats invade her NYCHA apartment

At Marble Houses in the Bronx, one resident says she has been dealing with a rat infestation for weeks, leaving her afraid to be in her own home. Chantelle Sullivan lives in this NYCHA complex with her two children, and right as News 12's team entered the apartment, a rat came out of hiding to greet everyone.
BRONX, NY

Comments / 0

