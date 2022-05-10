ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

Mountain Brewers' Beer Fest back this June

By JAKOB THORINGTON jthorington@postregister.com
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain Brewers’ Beer Fest is back at its regularly scheduled time this June after last year’s festival was moved to August because of the pandemic. The festival is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, at Sandy Downs in Idaho Falls. Event organizer Lisa Smith said it was...

Post Register

Roaring Springs Waterpark reopens this weekend

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — Roaring Springs Waterpark is set to reopen for the 2022 season on Saturday at 11 a.m. With heated water and good weather, Roaring Springs is hoping to usher in summer with some great pool time fun. The park is set to be open on weekends for the next two weeks, then seven days a week starting Memorial Day.
MERIDIAN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Famous Idaho Castle Giving Away Unique Wedding Opportunity

It might be the most "last minute" thing that a local couple will do in their entire lives--but it could very well be worth it. Are you familiar with the Kuna Castle that is an icon in the Treasure Valley? Well, the good folks out at The Castle Gardens are looking to select one couple for a very "unconventional" kind of opportunity.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Merrell, Dorothy

Dorothy"Mickey" Hart Merrell passed away May 7, 2022, at 97 years old at her daughter's home in Boise, Idaho. She was the oldest of six children to Howard and Dorothy Hart of Monte Vista, Colorado. Mickey was born in Del Norte, Colorado on August 23, 1924. After living in Denver and having three children with her first husband, Harry H. Kanatzar, Jr. the family moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho. Mickey married Gerald Merrell in 1973 until his death in 2015. During her time in Idaho Falls Mickey was an artist doing fashion illustrations for LeVines and other stores in the area. She was a lifelong artist focusing on landscapes and portraits as well as illustrating two books. Mickey spent many hours playing bridge where she met good friends. She moved to Boise to live with her daughter and granddaughter in 2020 until her passing. Preceding her in death were her parents, brothers Ivan Hart, Loyal Hart, Ronnie Hart, and her younger son Douglas Kanatzar. Mickey is survived by her daughter Kathy Kanatzar of Boise, son Steve Kanatzar of Colorado Springs, grandchildren Ashley Morrison, Nick Morrison, Jackie Ripke, Steve Kanatzar, Cameron Kanatzar, eleven great grandchildren, stepson Bill Merrell, stepdaughter-in-law Carol Merrell, and stepdaughter Kay Merrell. She was dearly loved and will be missed, until we are together in heaven. Services will be at The Vineyard in Boise, Idaho on May 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. followed by inurnment with her younger son Douglas Kanatzar at Cloverdale Cemetery in Boise on Monday May 16, 2022 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers please send contributions in Mickey Merrell's name to the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho, 300 S. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Arrangements are under the direction of Summers Funeral Home, Ustick Chapel, Meridian, ID 208-898-0642 www.summersfuneral.com. Dorothy 8/23/1924 - 5/7/2022Mildred Merrell.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Challis fire hall dedication set for May 21

It took years longer than expected, but the new Challis fire station is almost complete, Challis firefighter Doug Hammond reports. North Custer Rural Fire District officials have scheduled a Saturday, May 21 open house and building dedication to celebrate the new building. Equipment and supplies have been moved from the...
CHALLIS, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Nampa Restaurant Prepares For National TV Feature, Needs Audience

Does the name Robert Irvine ring a bell? Perhaps you've seen his face plastered on protein bars at your local convenience stores and gas stations or maybe you're just a Food Network fan. Known best for his show "Restaurant Impossible", Robert Irvine is no stranger to getting his hands dirty and helping struggling restaurants across the nation--all in the name of entertaining national television.
NAMPA, ID
cowboystatedaily.com

That’s A Wrap: Grizzly 399 And Her Cubs Separate

It’s been a crazy 10 days with 399 and her cubs, but I’ll start by saying that at least one cub, 1058 (yellow ear tags) is completely separated and the other three cubs are well in to the process of being involuntarily separated and may now be completely separated.
MOOSE, WY
95.7 KEZJ

Two Popular Country Stars Headline Western Idaho Fair Lineup for 2022

Summer is approaching, and one of the best parts of the summer is the fair is right around the corner. Last week, the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot announced its lineup for the fair in September. They have a good balance of country music, comedy, and more music. With their lineup being mentioned last week, it is time to focus on the Western Idaho Fair in Boise. The lineup for the fair this year has been announced, and there are some performers you will not want to miss.
BLACKFOOT, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Do You Know The Deadliest Creatures in Idaho?

Idaho is full and lush with wildlife, but that also means there are some not so nice and downright scary creatures big and small that could seriously harm, or even kill someone. Lets start with the big ones then get down to the creepy crawlies... Do You Know The Deadliest...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Popular Ice Cream and Dairy Store Makes it Official: Opening in Twin Falls Soon

It didn't take long but the new owners of where Canyon Rim Creamery was have officially come forward, and the news should be very exciting to those in Twin Falls. Last week, Canyon Rim Creamery closed its doors and it left a few wondering what would fill the spot. The owner of Canyon Rim verified that they had sold and the new owners would be releasing a statement. That statement was released, and we now know what will be filling the opening space.
TWIN FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Idaho Shroom Hunters Can Now Forage A Tasty Fungal Favorite

Wild mushroom season is underway in Idaho. One species, in particular, is a fan favorite across the Gem State and might even be growing somewhere on your property. Mushrooms are one of those types of edibles that people either love or hate. My front yard in Twin Falls gets an enormous amount of wild shrooms between April and October, but none I would consider eating. Foraging time has begun for one type of subterranean fungal intruder that many consider the tastiest of all regionally.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

New map suggests drought has worsened in some areas of southern Idaho

SOUTHERN IDAHO (KMVT/KSVT) — Despite a relatively wet April in southern Idaho, the National Drought Mitigation Center’s newly released drought map for Idaho suggests drought has worsened. This map was shown during the latest Idaho Water Supply Committee Meeting in Boise, during which water supply outlooks were discussed.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Campground near Salmon closed for construction

The Shoup Bridge campground, about 5 miles south of Salmon on U.S. Highway 93, is scheduled to close Monday, May 16. Bruce Hallman, public affairs officer with the Bureau of Land Management, said the BLM campground will reopen in June after the trailhead for the new trail between the campground and Main Street in Salmon is finished. That construction project was underway last summer and stopped for the winter. Most of the non-motorized trail has been built.
SALMON, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Idaho has a New Rush Coming, But This Time It’s Not for Gold

Cobalt is a metal used to help make technology parts. According to Heart Land Daily News "Demand for cobalt has risen as it is an essential mineral for the production of the lithium ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs) and electronics, and in the magnets used in wind turbines. The mine, located in Lemhi County, Idaho, is owned by Jervois Mining, an Australian company that specializes in extracting minerals used for making batteries. Although the main mineral produced at the underground mine is cobalt, the company also expects it to produce copper and gold."
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Reed’s Dairy to open store in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Reed’s Dairy has announced the opening of a sixth store in Twin Falls on Wednesday. The ice cream shop will be located at 163 Cheney Drive West, and will officially open its doors on May 20. The public will be invited to experience the new store at 2:00 p.m. on that day.
TWIN FALLS, ID
33andfree

Don't Miss One of Idaho's Best Hikes To Alice Lake

We do a lot of our research for hikes online and through instagram, but sometimes when we get to a location we ask the locals. The locals have a couple favorites and the hike to Alice Lake is one of them and I can see why. This was one of the best we have been on in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

How Many Pets Can You Legally Own in Boise?

Growing up in Kuna, we had a lot of neighbors and friends who owned all kinds of pets. This was mainly due to the fact that many of these families also owned farms and/or large plots of land, so their animals had plenty of space to run freely and interact with all sorts of people and wildlife.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

District 4 High School Rodeo posts standings

BLACKFOOT – It may seem like an eternity ago, but the District 4 High School Rodeo has reached the final two performances of its 2022 spring tour of southeastern Idaho. Starting off at the Bannock County Events Center for the first four performances and two weekends of rodeo action, the district moved to American Falls and the Power County Fairgrounds for the middle two weeks of action and four more performances went into the books.
BLACKFOOT, ID

