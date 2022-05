The settlement resulted from a Bert Harris Act lawsuit. A proposed settlement between Riverstone Properties and Nassau County would allow previously banned tower heights for the south end of Amelia Island. In return, the county would receive a beach access point, albeit one that doesn’t open up any new beach to the public, and is a few hundred yards away in either direction from another beach access to the north and Amelia Island State Park to the south.

NASSAU COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO