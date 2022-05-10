ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Media World Stunned By Jim Rome's Salary

By Chris Rosvoglou
 2 days ago
FOX Sports shocked the sports world this Tuesday, announcing that Tom Brady will join its network as a lead analyst once his playing career is over. Even though Brady has never been an analyst, he's set to become the...

Scott Feuerhammer
2d ago

I'm not. He's the Godfather of the "hot take". The O.G.. Been doing this for 35 years. All the guys and girls on TV owe their careers to Jim Rome.

