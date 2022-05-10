ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Shaquille O'Neal Responds To Rudy Gobert's Comment

By Alek Arend
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The ongoing drama between Shaquille O'Neal and Rudy Gobert added a new layer today. The drama began when Spice Adams told O'Neal he thinks Gobert could have held him to 12 points in a single game. O'Neal had a witty response. "Yeah, in the first three...

People

Shaquille O'Neal Blames Himself for Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'It Was All Me'

Shaquille O'Neal is opening up about his 2011 divorce from ex-wife Shaunie O'Neal. On the Tuesday episode of The Pivot Podcast, the NBA legend discussed his career, relationships and regrets. The former Los Angeles Lakers player, 50, also explained why he blames himself for the end of his marriage to Shaunie, who split from Shaq in 2009 after getting married in 2002.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Message For Joel Embiid After Heat Win

Jimmy Butler had a great message for former teammate Joel Embiid on Thursday night. Butler ended up coming out on top as the Miami Heat eliminated the Philadelphia 76ers by a score of 99-90. It's Miami's first trip to the Eastern Conference Final since 2020. After the buzzer sounded, Butler...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Kendrick Perkins 'Hopes' Doc Rivers Gets Fired For 1 Reason

The Philadelphia 76ers' disappointing second round playoff exit has some wondering if Doc Rivers' job is in danger. ESPN's Kendrick Perkins hopes it is. On Twitter following the Sixers' season-ending 99-90 loss tonight, Perkins shared that he wants his former Boston Celtics head coach to get fired. His reasoning? Rivers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His True Feelings On Ben Simmons

Shaquille O'Neal has been very outspoken about his thoughts on Ben Simmons. Back when the All-Star point guard was still with the Philadelphia 76ers, Shaq called him "soft" and a "crybaby" for the way he handled his conflict with the organization. Simmons apparently DM'd Shaq to confront him about these...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Nick Saban Reveals His Favorite Golf Partner Of All-Time

Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a break from football today to participate in the Regions Tradition Pro-Am. But he's been to plenty of golf events in the past, and one event really stands out in his memory. Appearing on McElroy & Cubelic in the Morning, Saban opened up on...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Jalen Rose Comment Goes Viral Following Tom Brady News

Earlier Tuesday morning, the sports world learned that Tom Brady will receive a massive payday when he's done playing football. FOX announced Brady will sign with the network when he retires from the game of football. According to multiple reports, Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network.
NFL
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Appears To Respond To Nets GM's Comments

On Wednesday, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks turned some heads with his comments about whether or not the team will make a long-term commitment to Kyrie Irving. "I think that’s something we’ve been discussing, and we will continue to debrief on and discuss throughout this offseason,” Marks said. “It's honestly not just Kyrie, we have decisions to make on a variety of free agents. We haven’t had any of those discussions yet, so it would be unfair for me to comment on how it looks for us and Kyrie, because to be quite frank he has some decisions to make on his own. So, he has to look at what he wants to do with his player option and so forth like that."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA Hall Of Famer Has Died At 73

Late Tuesday night, the basketball world was in mourning after the passing of a former legend of the game. Bob Lanier, an eight-time All-Star for the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks, passed away on Tuesday, according to a statement from the NBA. He was 73 years old. NBA commissioner Adam...
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: Donovan Mitchell Would Be Interested In The Miami Heat And The Atlanta Hawks If He Were To Leave The Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz at the minute is a team that is at a crossroads. The Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era seems like it has come to its natural end after they were dumped out in the first round by the Dallas Mavericks who played half the series without Luka Doncic. This means that one of Mitchell or Gobert will likely leave the Jazz, and for the most part, the reports have maintained that Utah would like to hold on to Mitchell.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Kevin Durant Trolled Draymond Green On Twitter Tuesday Night

Kevin Durant had a great troll tweet about former teammate Draymond Green on Tuesday night. Bleacher Report had a cool graphic that showcased Green and Dennis Rodman going 1-on-1 against each other. Durant then tweeted out the picture and said "It’ll take them 6 days to finish this game" as the caption.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Devin Booker Took A Shot At Luka Doncic Last Night

On Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks jumped out to an early lead over the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup. Unfortunately for the Mavs, that lead disappeared in the second quarter and any hope of competition in the game evaporated in the third quarter. Phoenix out-scored Dallas 33-14 in the third quarter en route to a blowout win.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Clarifies His Drama: NBA World Reacts

The biggest rivalry in the NBA right now involves a legend and an All-Star center. Over the past few days, Shaquille O'Neal and Rudy Gobert have been debating the prospect of them going head-to-head on the hardwood. Gobert opened up about his thoughts on this hypothetical matchup in an interview...
NBA
The Spun

Josh Allen Makes His Opinion On Patrick Mahomes Very Clear

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes, two of the most exciting young quarterbacks in the league, have solidified themselves as the future of the NFL. The two have developed quite the on-field rivalry in recent years. In each of the last two seasons, Allen and the Bills were eliminated by Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.
NFL
The Spun

Charles Barkley Thinks 2 NBA Players Need To "Step Up"

In his 17th NBA season, Chris Paul is still a central figure for the Phoenix Suns on this year's postseason run. But ahead of tonight's Game 5 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley said he thinks some other Phoenix stars need to assert themselves as leading figures for the Suns.
PHOENIX, AZ
