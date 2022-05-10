ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Laredo man pleads guilty to capital murder of multiple people

By Justin Reyes
kgns.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, TX (KGNS) - It was an emotional day at the 406th District Court as the man accused of killing a family of four, two years ago pleaded guilty. This afternoon, Samuel Enrique Lopez entered...

www.kgns.tv

Comments / 9

Related
kgns.tv

Laredo man sentenced to prison for 2018 murder

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of murder back in 2018 has been found guilty and will spend a total of 15 years behind bars. The jury came down with that verdict on Thursday for Hector Rivera Junior. It all stems from an incident that happened back in November...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

Officer charged following indecent assault

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Laredo Police Department has placed an officer on administrative re-assignment following an indecent assault. On April 6, Laredo PD received a complaint against an on-duty police officer. The complaint claimed that Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer, touched a woman in a “sexual manner over her clothes” while assisting […]
LAREDO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Laredo, TX
Crime & Safety
myrgv.com

McAllen man pleads not guilty to 2021 drug sale murder

EDINBURG — A 19-year-old active street gang member pleaded not guilty Thursday morning to shooting and killing a man in December during a drug sale. A Hidalgo County grand jury indicted Daniel Miranda Jr. on March 22 on charges of capital murder, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
EDINBURG, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

CAPITAL MURDER INMATE TAKES OVER PRISIONER BUS AND ESCAPES

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) is searching for an escaped inmate in Leon County. 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez was able to get out of his shackles and get into the driver compartment. He then stabbed a correctional officer that was driving the bus causing the bus to crash. He then escaped, and the other inmates on the bus are accounted for and transported to Huntsville with a police escort. TDCJ, OIG, and multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for the inmate near Highway 7 westbound in Leon County approximately 1.5 miles from Interstate 45. Lopez is serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. If you spot Lopez, immediately contact 911 and do not approach him. Highway 7 between Marquez and Centerville is closed. Lopez was being transported from the Hughes Unit in Gatesville to Huntsville for medical reasons.
LEON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Suspect In McAllen Bar Rape Still On The Loose

McAllen police are still looking for a man who’s facing charges stemming from the apparent sexual assault of an underage woman in a downtown McAllen bar last month. 47-year-old Jose Enrique Garza, an employee of The Alibi bar on South 17th Street, is alleged to have given alcohol to the underage victim.
MCALLEN, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police Officer charged with official oppression

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A complaint to the Laredo Police Department regarding an on-duty police officer results in criminal charges. Forty-nine-year-old Jesus Hernandez, a 25-year veteran police officer turned himself into authorities on May 11 and was charged with official oppression. The charges stem from a complaint that was made...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attorneys#Capital Murder#Enrique#Violent Crime#Vanessita Court
kgncnewsnow.com

Eight Arrested in Tulia Drug Bust

Eight people were arrested in Tulia on drug trafficking charges in what authorities are calling Operation Tulia Takedown. The investigation was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Dallas Field Office with the assistance of the Amarillo Police Department, the Tulia Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Randall County Sheriff’s Office.
TULIA, TX
kgns.tv

Man convicted for smuggling nearly 80 and pregnant minor in trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal jury in Laredo has convicted a 52-year-old legal permanent resident of North Carolina for alien smuggling. The jury deliberated for about four hours before finding Aurelio Barajas-Pulido guilty. During the one-day trial, the jury heard testimony that back on February 8th, Barajas-Pulido attempted to drive a tractor trailer through the I-35 checkpoint. While being questioned, agents noticed he was acting suspicious. A canine agent alerted agents to the presence of concealed humans and upon further inspection, 80 undocumented individuals were found inside the trailer, three of which were minors. One was pregnant.
LAREDO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFDA

DEA arrests man after finding drugs estimated of $380K at an Amarillo home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing a felony drug charge after the Drug Enforcement Administration found methamphetamine and cocaine estimated at $380,000 in an Amarillo home. A criminal complaint from yesterday said Domingo Delgado was arrested for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine...
AMARILLO, TX
ValleyCentral

Man kills himself at Pharr gun range

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated. PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man died after police say he shot himself at a gun range on Wednesday. Police responded to the Point Blank gun range in Pharr on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a person shot by gunfire. A man was taken to the […]
PHARR, TX
kgns.tv

Jury convicts Louisiana man for smuggling people at I-35 checkpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal jury in Laredo has convicted a 47-year-old man for conspiring to transport and transporting undocumented individuals into the United States. It took this jury over three hours before convicting Roderick Dewayne Chisley of Monroe, Louisiana. In the three-day trial, the jury heard that on December 17, 2021, authorities stopped Chisley shortly after he passed through the I-35 checkpoint. They discovered the tractor trailer he was driving was stolen and upon further inspection, they found 52 undocumented individuals inside the trailer. Chisley admitted he was going to be paid $50,000 to transport the tractor trailer from Laredo to San Antonio.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Police searching for suspects responsible for shooting in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities continue to investigate a shooting in central Laredo that left a woman injured Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police officers responded to a shots fired call near Chihuahua and Tilden Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dark colored Lincoln and a 22-year-old woman...
LAREDO, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Wanted Wednesday

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two wanted suspects. According to their Facebook post, HCSO said Marcos Antonio Molina Gonzalez, 37 is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Jose Padilla, 35 is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. HCSO is asking the public if they […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy