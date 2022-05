CLEVELAND - Industrial Commercial Properties LLC has announced the acquisition of the building built by The Plain Dealer Publishing Company located at 1801 Superior Avenue in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. If the company sounds familiar, they also own the rights to the IX Center and are also in charge of the development of the Geauga Lake District. The building will be used as an office building. You can find more about their plans for the building below.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 22 HOURS AGO