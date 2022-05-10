Hometown’s Own: Lou Maglio

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jeff Kinzbach is a legend of Cleveland rock radio, retiring in 2020 after an epic 50-year on-air run, first as part of the Buzzard Morning Zoo on WMMS-FM/100.7 in Cleveland and later at WONE-FM/97.5 in Akron. Nowadays, Kinzbach is on a different, less hectic, path, traveling the country in an RV with his wife, Patti. But it turns out he couldn’t stay away from the microphone for long.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Meteorologist Bob Nunnally stopped at NBC4 on Wednesday morning to visit coworkers after months of battling cancer. This was Bob’s first time back at the station after his cancer diagnosis in January. Wearing an NBC4 hat, Bob smiled and was in good spirits as anchors Brad Johansen and Matt Barnes unfurled a banner that read, “WE [heart] U BOB!” The banner also included messages of love and encouragement from fans at the recent COSI Science Festival.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — It’s a chance to see one final stand-up performance by Norm Macdonald. Netflix says it will be running a special featuring the stand-up comic who died last September. The streaming service says MacDonald wanted to do a final show as his health was failing — but there were no venues available […]
Two-time American Country Music New Female Vocalist nominee, RaeLynn, will perform at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater on June 21, 2022 as a part of the Mentor Rocks summer concert series. Top hits include “Lonely Call”, “Queens Don’t”, “God Made Girls” and more. RaeLynn’s...
(WJW) — Actor Bruce MacVittie, known for his performances in Law & Order, The Sopranos and Million Dollar Baby, has died at the age of 65. His wife, Carol Ochs, told The New York Times that he died on Saturday at a Manhattan hospital. There is no word on the cause of his death. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio tweeted his […]
Ellie Rose York and Sydney Hanselman Myers-Schoonover will become b’not mitzvah Saturday morning, May 14, at Beth El Congregation. Ellie is the daughter of John and Stephanie York of Akron, and the sister of Sam and Audrey. Sydney is the daughter of Sarah Hanselman-Myers of Akron and Kevin Schoonover of the United States. Ellie is the granddaughter of Judy and Joe Erlichman of Cleveland Heights, Carla and Ken Zimmerman of Cortland, and Robert York of Youngstown. Sydney is the granddaughter of Mark Myers and Carnen Girves of Bath, Barbara Hanselman of Akron, and Renee and Pat Tuttle of Richfield. Ellie attends Revere Road Middle School and Sydney attends the Lippman School. Ellie enjoys volleyball, softball and piano. Sydney enjoys horseback riding and volunteering. As part of their bat mitzvah journeys, Ellie and Sydney decided to make starter kits for young adults transitioning out of foster care. These starter kits will include basic supplies for general house cleaning, kitchen supplies and self-care products. They will be making 23 kits each: 23 cleaning kits, 23 basic kitchen supply kits and 23 self-care product kits. They set up a GoFundMe account (tinyurl.com/6wdnzkx5) for donations and an Amazon wishlist (tinyurl.com/mryy7jnk) to make it easier for people that want to donate supplies.
The jockey of Kentucky Derby upset winner Rich Strike is serving a four-day suspension handed down by Ohio racing stewards that his agent says won’t prevent him from riding the horse in next week’s Preakness. Stewards suspended Sonny Leon last week for careless riding during the third race...
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, May 12, 2022, on 3News Now with Stephanie Haney. Find out what happened to drivers in a fiery car crash on I-77 this morning, and where to see full allegations against Lake County clerk of Courts Faith Andrews.
Cleveland finally got a Raising Cane's a few years back and there's actually now nine locations in Northeast Ohio. And now, with news that Bojangles is finally coming to the area with a plan to open ten locations, that's another subtraction from our list of chains that should be in town. That's cool, but it got us thinking about national and regional fast food chains that aren't in Northeast Ohio that we totally need.
When people think Cleveland, they probably don't think "ice cream," but, thanks to Mitchell's, it's time they start. Mitchell's was founded in 1999 by brothers and lifetime Clevelanders Pete and Mike Mitchell. They thought it would be fun to work together, exploring their passion for handcrafted frozen treats--and the Cleveland area is better because of it.
Melt Bar & Grilled, in the Cleveland suburbs of Lakewood and Cleveland Heights, has one specialty: grilled-cheese sandwiches. The menu presence of 26 variations on that humble childhood favorite—there’s even one stuffed with lasagna—is just one indicator of how far and wide owner Matt Fish is willing to take a grilled-cheese. Another: the Lake Erie Monster, in which a Guinness-battered walleye fillet is swamped in a gleeful mess of melted American cheese, jammed between thick slices of toast, and served with jalapeño-spiked tartar sauce. This is fish camp cuisine taken to its belt-loosening outer limits.
CHICAGO — (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined manager Terry Francona and several of the team's coaches, leading to the postponement of Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Shortly after Francona's positive test became known, Major League Baseball said...
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those wanting to go “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” can relive the magic of “The Wizard of Oz” on the big screen next month. Coming to screens on June 5-6, the classic film is getting a re-release in honor of what would have been star Judy Garland’s 100th birthday. The 1939 movie is […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Metroparks’ popular Edgewater Live and Euclid Beach Live concert series will not take place this summer. Instead, the Metroparks will host Sounds of Summer, a live music series which will rotate across Cleveland Metroparks’ various spaces. Jacqueline Gerling, the Cleveland Metroparks’ director of communications,...
Over the past three decades, four different high schools in Jackson County have combined to win a total of eight state prep baseball championships. However, despite all of that success on the diamond during that span, the county had never produced a player that served as a starting pitcher in a Major League Baseball game.
Comments / 0