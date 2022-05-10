How Kansas Wesleyan's baseball team got on a roll at the right time to qualify for nationals

The Kansas Wesleyan baseball team just wanted to go out and have fun.

Two and a half weeks ago, the Coyotes were on the outside of the Kansas Conference Tournament playoff picture looking in. After losing two of three games against archrival Bethany, their chances were slipping away.

Now, they're heading to nationals for the first time since 2011 after an 8-7 victory over Tabor in the KCAC Tournament championship game Monday evening at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

KWU makes history

KWU is the first No. 6 seed in KCAC history to win the conference tournament, and as a result, received one of the league's two automatic NAIA national bids.

"We just took it an at-bat at a time," said senior outfielder Haydn Brown, whose two-run home run in the 10th inning of the winner-take-all championship game lifted the Coyotes over the Tabor.

Wesleyan coach Bill Neale said the Coyotes just went out and played the game they love.

"We're having fun, and we're having a good time even as coaches and stuff and we're just, 'Hey, we're gonna play and if we win, we win. If we don't, we don't,'" Neale said. "We're having a good time in the dugout and on the field."

More: Here are the top high school athletic performers in Saline County for week of May 9

The pressure was off after Bethany series

After salvaging the third game of their series at Bethany, the Coyotes needed to win two of their final three at Tabor to claim one of the six postseason tournament spots. They swept the series.

Not even an incident where someone tampered with their water cooler in the final game of the Bethany series could distract the Coyotes from the task at hand. A post on Twitter, claiming that the cooler was tainted with paint thinner, went viral and resulted in a police investigation.

The police concluded that the substance was chalk used to line the field and nobody from either school was involved.

More: Suspects identified in contaminating Kansas Wesleyan baseball team's water cooler, report says

"It was an unfortunate incident," Neale said. "It has nothing to do with our season. It was someone in the community and just some kids that made a mistake. We got past it really quickly and because we knew what was on the line for our season."

Brown said he didn't think much of the incident. He and the Coyotes just wanted to beat their archrival and avoid a series sweep.

"I personally didn't think of it that much," Brown said. "Then we're like, 'You know what, they have already given up on the whole series after they won that second one.' We just kept tacking on and tacking on."

The Coyotes won the final game, 33-2, keeping alive their chances of advancing to the postseason.

Then came the Tabor series and the three-game sweep that put them in the conference tournament.

"We just went out there and took care of business," Neale said.

The Coyotes' mindset flipped after first loss in the tournament

As the No. 6 seed in the tournament, Wesleyan was matched up with Tabor again in the first round Friday and fell 5-3, dropping them to the losers' bracket.

That's when Neale told his team that there was nothing to lose.

The Coyotes staved off elimination five times by beating Oklahoma Wesleyan, McPherson and Ottawa before defeating Tabor twice for the tournament title.

"We're better when we play loose and have fun," Neale said. "We started doing that and then turned it around.

"If we would have somehow lost (Monday), we would go home proud of what we did and what we accomplished. We definitely came back and then knocked off the No. 3 seed twice."

Brown said the Coyotes just needed to play the game the right way.

"When it came down to those top-ranked teams, we're just like, 'You know what, if we just do the small stuff and we have fun while doing it and we just go out there and just try and put a barrel to the ball, we're gonna be just OK,'" he said.

More sport news: Salina Central tennis twins Collin and Connor Phelps ready for 'last dance' at state

What's next for Kansas Wesleyan

KWU is the No. 5-seed in the Oklahoma City bracket of the NAIA Opening Round Series. They'll open up against LSU-Alexandra. The opening round series begins on May 16 and goes through May 19. The winner of each opening-round series qualifies for the NAIA Baseball World Series to be played May 27 through June 3 in Lewiston, Idaho.

The Coyotes enter nationals with a 34-27 record and winners of nine of their last 10 games.

"We're just going to be excited to hear (our name)," Brown said. "We don't care where it's gonna be. If it's going to be against the No. 1 or No. 2 (teams in the nation) or anything like that, we're ready."

Neale agreed.

"We're not going to be scared of anybody because of the schedule we played outside of the conference," Neale said. "The excitement is like, 'We know we can go do this.' All three (KCAC) teams won at least two games last year in the postseason and one team went to the World Series.

"We believe we're right there and whatever happens happens, but we're confident for sure."

Dylan Sherwood has been a sports reporter for the Salina Journal since August 2019. He can be reached at dsherwood@salina.com or on Twitter @DSherwoodSJ

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: How Kansas Wesleyan's baseball team got on a roll at the right time to qualify for nationals