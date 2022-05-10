M-37 Construction Starts on Old Mission Peninsula

Drivers in the Old Mission Peninsula can expect traffic delays and lane closures this summer due to a new construction project.

The Michigan Department of Transportation began a 2.5 million dollar roadway project on Monday.

They are resurfacing the southbound lane just north of Peninsula Drive.

This starts just north of the Traverse City limits and runs all the way to the north end of Old Mission Peninsula.

Drivers can expect a single lane closure.

“Our standard for a single lane closure is to keep delays to less than 10 minutes,” said MDOT Spokesperson James Lake. “If you arrive at a lane closure and you time it as badly as you possibly can, it should only delay you 10 minutes, in most cases it’s going to be far less.”

Construction is planned to wrap up by mid-August.