Have you heard of anyone saying, "Hey we are going to Midland/Odessa for vacation?" The answer to that is probably, NO! Unless someone is coming to visit family or it's a big holiday, I think people go to other places for a vacation. Or, they don't have a desire to watch pump jacks and play in the dirt! I personally like living in an area that is not a huge vacation draw to travelers. This provides us a chance to get away and see new places.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO