NYPD cop’s love-triangle wife spotted for first time since slay-suicide

By Jorge Fitz-Gibbon
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

The wife of slay-suicide cop Sean Armstead was spotted outside their upstate home Tuesday — the first time she has been publicly seen since her husband killed her young alleged lover and then himself over the weekend.

Alexandra Vanderheyden, 35, appeared disheveled as she lugged what appeared to be a blanket and a blue garbage bag outside the Port Jervis home.

She had allegedly been with her 20-year-old boyfriend Edward Wilkins at a hotel Sunday before her jealous NYPD officer husband tracked them down and fatally shot him. The off-duty cop then turned the gun on himself.

Alexandra Vanderheyden was seen in public for the first time since her NYPD cop husband killed her alleged lover and himself.
Kevin C. Downs for New York Post
Alexandra Vanderheyden appeared disheveled outside her Port Jervis home.
Kevin C. Downs for New York Post
Alexandra Vanderheyden was allegedly with Edward Wilkins in a hotel Sunday before her husband, Sean Armstead, found and killed her lover and himself.
Facebook/alexandravanderheyden
Edward Wilkins worked for Vanderheyden’s dog-walking business.

Armstead, a veteran Bronx police officer, had called in sick from his midnight shift and trailed the pair to a La Quinta Inn in upstate Wallkill.

Sources said Wilkins met Vanderheyden when he took a job as a dog-walker at the older woman’s dog-grooming business.

