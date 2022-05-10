ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

New/Expecting Mom Summer Safety Tips

By Sheryl Proctor
Myhighplains.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re approaching the summer months, and for those who are new or expecting moms, they have questions when it comes to protecting themselves and their young children. Dr. Teresa Baker, TTUHSC Regional Chair OB/GYN and Co-Director of TTUHSC InfantRisk Center has some tips...

www.myhighplains.com

Comments / 0

Related
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
shefinds

Everyone Over 50 Should Be Taking These Supplements, According To Doctors

Making sure you follow a diet that ensures you’re getting the nutrients you need can be overwhelming. With as busy as life gets, preparing healthy meals may not be your top priority. However, eating a nutrient dense diet is essential for feeling your best, especially as you age, and it doesn’t have to be cost effective or time consuming! Supplementation is one extremely helpful resource in bridging the gap between what you have and what you need, but with as many vitamins as there are on the market, it can feel impossible to choose what is high quality and right for you. We asked Nature Made Wellness Ambassador Dr. Kameelah Phillips, OB/GYN, what supplements she recommends for supporting your overall wellness, specifically as you age.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Sunscreen#Insect Repellent#Mosquito#Kamr#Ttuhsc Infantrisk Center#Uva#Uvb Rays
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Women's Health
FireRescue1

Keto X3 - Best Weight Loss Pills That Actually Work in 2022 - losing over 30 LBs in Weeks

(CSU) Humboldt State University Police Department (CA) - Arcata, California. Keto X3 Reviews: Don’t Buy Keto X3 Pills Until You Read This Review!. Keto X3 is surely becoming one of the most popular weight loss supplements available on the market, and for many reasons. First of all, and per the official website that advertises and sells it says, it has helped thousands of people get rid of their unwanted weight and keep their body balanced because it’s said to bring about many health benefits when consumed in the long run. Second, it’s claimed to help achieve ketosis and maintain this metabolic state for a while. When the body is in ketosis, then weight loss is much easier to achieve, as it will be explained in the following section.
ARCATA, CA
Medical News Today

Is alcohol bad for your hair?

Occasionally drinking alcohol is not bad for hair. However, regular alcohol consumption through drinking or using certain alcohol-containing hair products may have negative effects on the hair. Alcohol is a chemical substance in liquor, wine, and beer. A person who consumes it in excessive amounts may not be getting enough...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy