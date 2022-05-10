ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorcyclist dies after accident near Appleton and Hampton

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 2 days ago
A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle while driving his motorcycle near Appleton and Hampton on Tuesday, police say.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m.

Milwaukee police say a vehicle was making a left turn and collided with the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was ejected.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene, police say.

The accident remains under investigation.

Comments / 10

Sharry Adams
2d ago

Such a beautiful day and his ended in tragedy. please slow down for our 2 wheel friends out there, they want to make it home also. rip to the deceased 🙏💔

