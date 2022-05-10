Motorcyclist dies after accident near Appleton and Hampton

A 56-year-old man died after being struck by a vehicle while driving his motorcycle near Appleton and Hampton on Tuesday, police say.

It happened shortly after 3 p.m.

Milwaukee police say a vehicle was making a left turn and collided with the motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was ejected.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle stayed on scene, police say.

The accident remains under investigation.

