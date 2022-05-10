Pappy’s Soda Jerk Bringing Unique Food Truck Experience to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Have you ever been to the store, you buy the same makeup foundation you always purchase. You take it home, put it on, and now it’s lighter or darker than before. Culler Beauty was created to provide everything you need in a single line. Culler Beauty...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Each week we feature a great pet looking for a new home. This week the puppy is named Chance, a collie mix. Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for Charlie if you want to adopt him. Make sure you make an appointment with the Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare.
This has been going on for way too long. Baby formula has been hard to find for quite some time. I have seen moms begging on Facebook to help them locate some. I know we have asked families in other states to be on the lookout. This is really frustrating...
If you have a kid between the ages of 5 and 15 that might be interested in learning how to fish this summer, you better sign them up quick. It looks like space is running out for the Hooked On Fishing free summer camp in Amarillo. Camp Is Great. Free...
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Dove Creek Equine Center is holding a “Meet a Horse Day” event on Saturday. The public can meet a variety of barnyard animals including the DCER herd, mini horses, Juno the mini Burro and Tico the goat. Food trucks, live music, games and short...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Another great episode of the Hey Amarillo podcast to share. Click here to listen. A conversation with Kristin DeRight, owner of Purpose + Passion Boutique. Many of the fashion, decór and gift products carried by this Wolflin Village shop are designed to give back to other organizations. This focus is a culmination of DeRight’s unique background, which includes stints in the nonprofit world, fashion and retail merchandising, and online sales. In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, DeRight shares how a string of career opportunities helped steer her to the idea that became her boutique. This episode is supported by Reviews by SKP Creative, Shemen Dental, and the TEXAS Outdoor Musical.
How can somebody be so heartless? Poising our dogs here in Amarillo? I can't believe it. Our dogs are our family. They are the first contact we have when we get home. They are so excited to see us. Poisoning our dogs? Really? Who does such a thing?. There really...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The return of Circle K convenience stores to Amarillo is projected to begin in late September. The first store is under construction at S. Western Street and Farmers Ave. When asked how many stored they planned to open, a company spokesperson said "for competitive reasons,...
If you're all for spending time surrounded by nature to clear your head, get ready for a new zen spot. Before I have mentioned some serene spots in Texas someone can find peace. Now some days can feel so stressful you're practically bullied into a last-minute road trip. Hey, we...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo SPCA will be holding its annual Muttfest at a new location this year. They will be heading to the Starlight Ranch on Sunday, May 15, from noon to 5 pm. Muttfest is an afternoon full of free, family fun for dogs and their owners. This will be the 28th […]
If you want to Six Flags Over Texas way back in the day, do you remember the Speelunkers?. Six Flags Over Texas opened back in 1961 over in Arlington. For decades, the park has been a go to summertime destination for North Texans. If you were going to Six Flags Over Texas way back in the day, you may remember something called "The Cave"
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this week’s episode of the Weekly Entertainment Bubble we’re taking a look at some local and Texas summer events that are sure to create a fun experience. Plus, we’re addressing Oscar-nominated actor, James Cromwell’s PETA protest at a Starbucks in New York. The video featured music from Uppbeat: https://bit.ly/3xAP0AN
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Lush. Ethereal. Dynamic. Evocative. Percussive. Stark. Joel and Luke Smallbone know how to spin a cocoon of sound that envelopes the listener, lace words of truth and use their voices to lift and inspire. For FOR KING + COUNTRY – the quadruple GRAMMY®-winning progressive pop artist-songwriters – what music can do, as a positive and emotional force in people’s lives, is what drives the Sydney, Australia-born, Nashville-based duo.
Photo Credit: Amarillo Convention and Visitor Bureau. The Amarillo Convention and Visitors Bureau has made some great progress in making Amarillo the spot on the map to go. They play a big part in many of the events around the city, including June Jazz, Music in the Gardens, Sod Poodles Games in Hodgetown, and the Starlight Ranch Concert Series.
This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Big Texan Steak Ranch. It's the town's most famous restaurant, and for good reason. From its 1950s-inspired decor to its 72-ounce steak dinner challenge, this place is one of the only reasons to visit Amarillo. For what it's worth, the food here is pretty decent. While you can get a great steak at just about any restaurant in Amarillo, The Big Texan is certainly up there with some of the best. It also has a great beer selection and the service is amazing. So if you're looking for a great steak with a side of nostalgia and entertainment, look no further than The Big Texan Steak Ranch!
Allsup's is a staple in the Texas Panhandle (even though it technically got its start in New Mexico). For most of us who grew up in small towns, you could always count on having an Allsup's around the corner. Heck, their jingle even says, Allsup's there's one near you. I...
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Mark your calendars to donate blood at Coffee Memorial Blood Center on May 17 from 9AM-7PM for the chance to win a $2,500 scholarship for yourself or someone else! This drive is sponsored by CAPTRUST, KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News. There are two scholarships available and all donors will get our newest Adventure Starts Here t-shirt, a coupon for a free tea from Water Still and a jump pass to AMP’D Amarillo. Don’t miss out on this opportunity! Schedule your donation here: https://bit.ly/3vCcwfj.
It doesn't take long to become familiar with The Nat once you move to Amarillo. The iconic business on Route 66 has an incredible history. Next month, it celebrates its 100th year in Amarillo. 100 Years Ago, The Nat Was A Swimming Pool. It was called The Natatorium. Natatorium is...
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A bull from Amarillo qualified for the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth. Hey Bartender is owned by Skip and Elaine Jones, owners of JQH Bucking Bulls. He's the grandson of Bushwacker and Airtime who were both world champion bucking bulls. According to his PBR...
I will say this over and over again, when a community member needs help, we as a city come together to help. This is one of those times. A Canyon family needs our help. Friday, April 1st every parent's worst nightmare happened for the Parish family. Their 8-year-old son Brantley was severely burned. Brantley was transported by the BSA Ambulance service and later transferred to Lubbock's Children's UMC Pediatric Burn Unit by Lifestar. He had third-degree burns on his torso, arms and face.
