Pappy’s Soda Jerk Bringing Unique Food Truck Experience to Amarillo

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The Big Texan Steak Ranch. It's the town's most famous restaurant, and for good reason. From its 1950s-inspired decor to its 72-ounce steak dinner challenge, this place is one of the only reasons to visit Amarillo. For what it's worth, the food here is pretty decent. While you can get a great steak at just about any restaurant in Amarillo, The Big Texan is certainly up there with some of the best. It also has a great beer selection and the service is amazing. So if you're looking for a great steak with a side of nostalgia and entertainment, look no further than The Big Texan Steak Ranch!

AMARILLO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO