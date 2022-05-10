Man dies following wreck

A man was killed early Friday morning in a crash near North Loop 338 and Yukon Road.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Fabian Gonzales was driving a Kia north on North Loop 338 around 1 a.m. when he collided with the back of a Ford F-250 being driven by a Gardendale resident and both vehicles went out of control.

Gonzales was pronounced deceased at Medical Center Hospital and the Ford’s driver and passenger were treated at the scene and released.

The accident remains under investigation.