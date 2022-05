WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Blaine Staats, 85 of Williamstown, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, May 12, 2022. He was born May 13, 1936 in Jackson County, WV, a son of the late Holley Wilmer and Della Bennet Staats. Blaine was retired from Diamond Glass with over 38 years of service and worked for the US Army Corp of Engineers. He enjoyed farming, old tractors and spending time with his family.

