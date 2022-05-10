ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ja Morant likely out for the rest of the playoffs

localmemphis.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been ruled "doubtful" for the remainder of the postseason, the team announced Tuesday. Ja exited during the fourth quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals on May 7...

www.localmemphis.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise, doubtful for remainder of playoffs

MEMPHIS -- Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday. The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury. Memphis will be without its star point guard for a second straight game as the Grizzlies try to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Has A Message For All NBA Fans

The Memphis Grizzlies didn’t just beat the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night. They actually chewed them up, spit them out, and then buried them in the dirt. Game 5 ended with a whopping 134-95 win for the Grizzlies, giving them a massive victory right before the series heads back to California.
MEMPHIS, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas loses guard to Transfer Portal

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson will look to play for his third college in as many seasons, as he has entered the transfer portal. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jaxson Robinson (@j4xsonn) Transferring to Arkansas from Texas A&M following the 2020-21 season, Robinson made 16 appearances this season for the Razorbacks with four starts. Two highlights of his season included career-high 15 minutes played against Central Arkansas on December 1, and scoring a career-best 14 points against Elon on December 21. Moving to the transfer portal could be considered costly for Robinson. Not only is this his second time...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mri#The Golden State Warriors#Memgrizz
Yardbarker

Despite missing Ja Morant, the Grizzlies can still defeat the Warriors

The discussion is not about whether or not the Grizzlies are better without Ja Morant. They aren't. They are different, and different in ways that give Memphis rightful hope that it has a puncher's chance at winning this series against the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies have outplayed the Warriors...
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Tee Morant Says He Didn’t Expect Ja Morant To Become A Superstar So Quickly: “I Know He Had The Ability To Compete At The Highest Level, But I Didn’t Know It Would Be This Quick And At This Level."

Within his first 3 seasons, Ja Morant has already established himself as one of the NBA's brightest young stars. Morant took the next step to superstardom this season, as he became an All-Star for the first time in his career, was named the NBA's Most Improved Player, and helped lead the Memphis Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference, despite tough competition from teams like Golden State and Dallas.
NBA
NBC Sports

Ja doubtful for rest of postseason with bone bruise in knee

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been diagnosed with a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the postseason. Morant appeared to injure his knee during Game 3 of the Grizzlies' Western Conference semifinals series against the Warriors. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins and...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy