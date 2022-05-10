ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Very frustrating’: Popular investment app heavily fined by regulators

By Todd Ulrich, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oRLvK_0fZYp3Qq00

A man from Kissimmee claims he lost thousands of dollars after using a popular investing app and has been locked out of his account for over a year.

“If things worked out, maybe I’d have a few more bucks for retirement,” Hayward Saffle said.

Saffle wanted to try his hand at investing and signed up with Robinhood Financial, the mobile stock trading platform.

Robinhood claims to make investing simple and affordable. Online the company claims consumers can start building their portfolio with only $1, all from an app on their phone.

“They offered you know; we will give you five free stocks if you sign up with us and blah blah blah,” Saffle said.

Saffle said several hundred dollars grew to several thousand but claims he has been locked out of his account since March of last year. 10 months later he received a letter telling him his account was locked and his stocks and other investments had been sold.

Saffle said he tried to get answers for months. “Very frustrating. Uh, no response from them.”

In the past two years, federal regulators have ordered Robinhood to pay a total of nearly $135,000,000 in penalties for failing to properly manage millions of customers’ accounts.

In 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission required Robinhood to pay a $65,000,000 civil penalty.

Last June the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) ordered Robinhood to pay nearly $70,000,000 and accused the company of preventing customers’ access to their accounts, improperly handling trades and giving false information. The report also mentions a 20-year-old who took his life after getting an inaccurate negative cash balance. Robinhood later settled a lawsuit with the family.

Robinhood did not admit or deny the findings in the federal actions.

“Consumers should not expect the same level of customer service from an app that they would likely get from a more traditional firm,” Micah Hauptman said.

Hauptman is with the Consumer Federation of America, and says apps often use sophisticated tactics to increase engagement. He said that makes them entertaining but can be costly. “More trading and using complex strategies and products are generally not a good thing for consumers.”

Robinhood has an office in Lake Mary. After Action 9 contacted managers, Saffle got a check for $560. He says it is better than nothing but believes he is still owed much more money.

“The old story Robin Hood is take from the rich, give to the poor. Well, this is the opposite,” Saffle said.

Experts we talked to said if you trade on apps, make sure you fully understand the risks. Only trade with money you can afford to lose, and traditional investment products like mutual funds are much safer.

Robinhood did not respond to Todd Ulrich about its history of consumer complaints.

protocol.com

SoftBank is cutting its startup investments 50-75%

Japanese conglomerate SoftBank is severely cutting its planned startup investments through next March, Chief Executive Masayoshi Son said in a Thursday earnings call. With the announcement, Son joins a chorus of VCs who have been vocal about an economic downturn forcing them to tighten their belts. “It depends on our...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Doola Debuts US Banking for International Businesses

Doola, a business banking company, has debuted a new banking product for international businesses to be able to open a U.S. bank account remotely from anywhere, a press release said Thursday (May 12). There will be no U.S. Social Security number needed. Founders will be able to register an LLC,...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Micah Hauptman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Smart Phone#Kissimmee#Robinhood Financial#Finra
Fortune

I was a senior executive at WeWork before it imploded. Here’s the one behavior that could have saved the company

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Since the series WeCrashed premiered on AppleTV+, my inbox and DMs have been blowing up with people wondering if it was all true. Did Adam Neumann really walk around barefoot everywhere? Did people really get fired for having “bad energy?”
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China forcing gov’t agencies and companies to stop using foreign-built computers

The Chinese government has reportedly ordered its central government agencies and state-backed corporations to stop using foreign-branded personal computers and to instead adopt domestic options within two years. Sources familiar with the Chinese government’s plans told Bloomberg on Friday that the order would require an estimated 50 million replacement PCs...
TECHNOLOGY
Reuters

Vodafone in talks to merge UK arm with CK Hutchison's Three -FT

May 11 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) is in talks to merge its UK operations with Three UK, which is owned by Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd (0001.HK), the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The exact structure under discussion could...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

SoftBank's Chip Tech Firm Arm Posts Record 2021 Revenue

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp's chip technology firm Arm Ltd on Thursday reported record revenue for 2021, and Chief Executive Rene Haas told Reuters its business for new chip designs indicates a strong outlook. SoftBank plans to take the British tech company public. Regulatory hurdles stopped a deal...
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Nigerian FinTech Unicorn Interswitch Raises $110M

Interswitch, a Nigerian digital payments company that is Africa’s second unicorn, has raised $110 million to help it expand, according to multiple news reports. The strategic investment came from LeapFrog Investment and Tana Africa Capital, which will work with Interswitch to “advance the payment ecosystem across the continent,” according to a Thursday (May 12) news release,
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

‘Move fast and break things’ is a bad idea for health tech startups

Rules, requirements and regulatory complexity may be barriers to entry in the world of digital health startups, but they also present opportunities. Founders often find creative ways to reconcile the additional oversight, like saying that their launch is merely a proof of concept, or that they can’t justify the cost of spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a month on advertising to attract new users.
HEALTH
The Next Web

The stablecoin crash proves we need better regulations to protect consumers

Some cryptocurrencies have always been fairly volatile, with values soaring or plunging within a short space of time. So for the more cautious investor, “stablecoins” were considered the sensible place to go. As the name implies, they are designed to be a steadier and safer bet. At the...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Nexi, the Italian payments giant, buys Germany’s Orderbird for $140-150M to expand its SMB strategy

Terms of the deal are not being disclosed — Nexi notes an “aggregate cash out of ca. €100 million including also previous share purchases” — but sources have confirmed to us that the all-cash deal values Orderbird in the range of €130 million -140 million ($140 million – $150 million). The previous share purchases refers to an existing relationship between the two: Nets already had a stake in Orderbird as a result of an acquisition it had made of payments company Concardis, and it increased that stake to 40% in a secondary transaction in September 2021. At that time, the deal valued Orderbird at €100 million, making today’s price a bump on that.
BUSINESS
Reuters

India seeks to restore block on $725 million of Xiaomi's bank assets

MUMBAI (Reuters) -India’s financial crime fighting agency asked a court on Thursday to re-instate a freeze on $725 million in the Indian bank accounts of Xiaomi Corp as it investigates fund transfers by the Chinese smartphone giant. The enforcement directorate had seized the money saying Xiaomi had illegally transferred...
BUSINESS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Stocks rally on Wall Street but still face 6th weekly loss

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks rallied on Wall Street Friday, but not enough to claw back all the losses the market has taken in this volatile week of trading. The S&P 500 rose 2.2% as of 1:22 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is still on track for its 6th straight losing week, something that hasn't happened since 2011.
STOCKS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

