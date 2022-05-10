STPSO arrests man accused of transporting illegal narcotics

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On May 10, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man accused of transporting a large cache of illegal narcotics through St.Tammany Parish.

According to STPSO, on May 9, a deputy with the STPSO Highway Enforcement Unit conducted a traffic stop on a Subaru Legacy which was traveling eastbound on Interstate 12 around 9 p.m.

Reports show, that during the traffic stop 33-year-old Guillermo Zepeda admitted to possessing a THC vape pen within the vehicle. In addition to that, a deputy saw a package of pills, which was later determined to include a tablet of Diazepam (Valium), in plain view on the center console.

The findings prompted a search of the vehicle. According to reports, 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 9.18 ounces of suspected Alprazolam (Xanax) tablets, and drug paraphernalia was uncovered.

In addition, officers found out that Zepeda had discarded a small bag containing approximately 2.9 grams of suspected methamphetamine into the grassy area along the interstate while deputies were searching his vehicle.

The St.Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested and booked Zepeda into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on the following charges:

Speeding, Following Too Close, Improper Lane Use, Driving Without a License, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance (Methamphetamine), Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (Alprazolam), Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance (Diazepam), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Obstruction of Justice.

Police believe that Zepeda was traveling through St.Tammany Parish from Arizona to Florida.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.