The Star-Observer, the local newspaper acquired by O’Rourke Media Group at the beginning of 2021, has opened an office in downtown Hudson, 126 Second St. “Caleb Anderson, VP of sales, and Joe Paul, digital sales manager, pushed really hard to make this happen,” CEO Jim O’Rourke said. “At first, I was a little hesitant because the sales and news teams have been doing a great job working remotely, but nothing beats in-person engagement to take what we’re doing in the local community to a new level. And we think Hudson was the best place to do it.”

HUDSON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO