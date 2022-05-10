ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Resurgent Zion Williamson powering Pelicans up the standings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A wide-smiling Zion Williamson could afford to poke fun at himself for the free throw he missed while fans packing the New Orleans Pelicans’ home arena were celebrating his latest dominant outing with thunderous chants of “M-V-P!” That’s because the Pelicans, now perched atop the Western Conference standings, had just won their seventh straight game — thanks in no small part to Williamson’s game-high 35 points on Sunday in a 129-124 overtime triumph over the Phoenix Suns. “The dude is a one-of-one player. So, there’s no guideline as to what to expect from him on a given night,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said. “We’ve never seen this blueprint before. “I don’t even know if we’ve seen his best yet,” Nance added, “which is terrifying for the NBA.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sportico

Diamond Sports’ New CEO Faces a Tall Task, But Optimism Exists

Diamond Sports Group’s Board of Managers recently voted to block parent company Sinclair’s involvement in the day-to-day operation of the Bally Sports RSNs and installed David Preschlack as its chief executive officer. The former NBC Sports Regional Sports Networks president has been tasked with fixing the company’s legacy financial issues, better enabling the business to drive long-term, sustainable value for its stakeholders. He will also work to strengthen Diamond’s relationships with rights owners and distributors and grow the company’s direct-to-consumer product, while preserving a still-viable linear TV business. While it’s a tall order, particularly in a rapidly evolving media landscape, there...

Comments / 0

Community Policy