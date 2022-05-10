NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A wide-smiling Zion Williamson could afford to poke fun at himself for the free throw he missed while fans packing the New Orleans Pelicans’ home arena were celebrating his latest dominant outing with thunderous chants of “M-V-P!” That’s because the Pelicans, now perched atop the Western Conference standings, had just won their seventh straight game — thanks in no small part to Williamson’s game-high 35 points on Sunday in a 129-124 overtime triumph over the Phoenix Suns. “The dude is a one-of-one player. So, there’s no guideline as to what to expect from him on a given night,” Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. said. “We’ve never seen this blueprint before. “I don’t even know if we’ve seen his best yet,” Nance added, “which is terrifying for the NBA.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 MINUTES AGO