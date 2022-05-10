ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies' Killian Tillie: Out for Game 5

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Tillie (knee) will not play in Wednesday's Game 5 against...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green Sends A Message To The Grizzlies And Takes A Shot At The Timberwolves: “This Ain’t The Minnesota Timberwolves. You’re No Longer Playing That Team; This Is Championship Level Basketball."

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors escaped by the skin of their teeth in Game 4. Playing against a Memphis Grizzlies team that did not have Ja Morant, the Warriors had a historically poor shooting night. The Warriors trailed for almost the entire game but ended up stealing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant has bone bruise, doubtful for remainder of playoffs

MEMPHIS -- Grizzlies star point guard Ja Morant has a bone bruise in his right knee and is considered doubtful for the remainder of the playoffs, the team announced Tuesday. The Grizzlies said Morant underwent an MRI that revealed the extent of the injury. Memphis will be without its star point guard for a second straight game as the Grizzlies try to avoid elimination against the Golden State Warriors at home in Game 5 on Wednesday.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Draymond Green on dancing with Grizzlies crowd in Warriors' blowout loss: We can talk smack, and 'embrace it'

No one expected the Memphis Grizzlies to blow out the Golden State Warriors by 39 points in Game 5 Wednesday night, especially without All-Star guard Ja Morant on the floor after being sidelined with a bone bruise on his right knee. But Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane and the rest of the Memphis squad dominated the Warriors 134-95, and the Grizzlies crowd had some fun at the Warriors' expense during a timeout.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

2022 NFL schedule release: Broncos opponents, previews, full list of teams on regular-season schedule

The Denver Broncos haven't made the postseason since winning Super Bowl 50 six seasons ago, failing to produce a winning record since that championship. Times are changing in Denver, as the Broncos pulled off the biggest move of the offseason in acquiring Russell Wilson -- the franchise quarterback the team has been seeking since Peyton Manning retired.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Zach Kleiman wins 2021-22 NBA Executive of the Year in landslide

Memphis Grizzlies vice president Zach Kleiman has been voted as the 2021-22 NBA Executive of the Year. Kleiman ran away with the award against the field, receiving 85 total points. Cleveland Cavaliers president Koby Altman and Chicago Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas tied for 27 points, but Altman's two first-place votes weighed more to place him second behind Kleiman. Unlike other NBA awards, Executive of the Year is voted on by the executives themselves, and this season they clearly thought it was an easy choice to award Kleiman with the honor.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Memphis Grizzlies ready to go the distance against Golden State Warriors after 39-point win propels them to Game 6

MEMPHIS -- Moments after the Grizzlies pummeled the Golden State Warriors to keep their season alive, Ja Morant started a chant that gained some steam among his teammates. The injured Morant repeatedly chanted, "Grizz in seven," after Memphis routed Golden State 134-95 in Game 5 on Wednesday night to send the Western Conference semifinals back to San Francisco with the Warriors' series lead cut to 3-2.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kingsley Keke: Joins Arizona

Keke signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The 25-year-old was cut by Houston last week and will now make his way to the desert. Keke was cut by the Packers during the playoffs after playing in 12 games and totaling 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble during the 2021 campaign.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Ruled out Wednesday

Wilson (lower body) will not play in Game 5 against the Panthers on Wednesday but is considered day-to-day, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. Wilson did travel with the team but didn't participate in the game-day skate, so he may not be as close to returning as his day-to-day designation might indicate. Prior to getting hurt, the gritty winger managed just one point in his previous nine outings while averaging 15:45 of ice time. Once given the all-clear Wilson should be in the mix for a top-six role and figures to link up with one of the power-play units.
NHL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nico Hoerner: Exits Wednesday's matchup

Hoerner was removed from Wednesday's game against the Padres in the bottom of the second inning due to an apparent injury, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Hoerner collided with an umpire in the bottom of the first inning and was initially able to remain in the game. However, he struck out in the top of the second and was replaced at shortstop by Ildemaro Vargas in the bottom of the inning. The nature and severity of Hoerner's injury aren't yet clear, but he'll have a day to rest before Friday's series opener in Arizona.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Ryan Pepiot: Sent down Thursday

Pepiot was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Thursday. Pepiot made his major-league debut Wednesday against the Pirates and allowed a hit and five walks while striking out three in three scoreless innings. While the right-hander will lose his spot on the major-league roster, he's still a strong candidate to start during one of the two games in Tuesday's doubleheader against the Diamondbacks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Guardians' Aaron Civale: Guardians-White Sox postponed

Civale and the Guardians won't face the White Sox on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to COVID-19-related concerns within Cleveland's organization. Wednesday's game becomes the first to be postponed during the 2022 MLB season due to non-weather-related reasons. Assuming they aren't dealing with an outbreak that forces the team to suspend operations for several days, the Guardians will return to action Friday in Minnesota. Civale would likely be pushed back two days in the schedule to start that game.
CLEVELAND, OH

