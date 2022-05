Why didn’t the St. Louis Cardinals call up Nolan Gorman? It ranges from not getting consistent at-bats to his high strikeout rate. After it was reported that the St. Louis Cardinals optioned Paul DeJong to Triple-A Memphis, the immediate thought was that it was Nolan Gorman time. Then an hour later, the Cardinals announced that it was infielder Kramer Robertson being called up instead.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO