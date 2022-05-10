ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Byron Buxton: Remains on bench

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Buxton (hip) remains on the bench for Tuesday's game against the Astros, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Verlander takes no-hitter into the 8th as Astros dump Twins

The Minnesota Twins ran into an old nemesis on Tuesday night as Justin Verlander took a no-hitter into the eighth inning to help the Houston Astros pick up a 5-0 victory at Target Field. Verlander was in vintage form, dominating a Twins lineup that was without Byron Buxton and Carlos...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYT

Cubs SS Hoerner leaves game after colliding with umpire

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner has exited a game against the San Diego Padres with a sore right ankle an inning after colliding with second base umpire Dan Iassogna in center field. Hoerner was on the ground in pain after the collision in the first inning and was tended to by a trainer. He stayed in the game and batted in the second, striking out. He was replaced in the bottom half of the inning by Ildemaro Vargas. Hoerner was running out to take the throw from Jason Heyward after Jurickson Profar hit a flyball over the center fielder’s head for a triple when the collision occurred.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Jeremy Pena gets a crucial injury update after leaving game vs. Twins

Jeremy Pena was an early exit during the second game of the Houston Astros’ doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday. The rookie shortstop opened up the contest on a promising note, notching hits in each of his first three at-bats. On his third hit of the game, Pena recorded a single and was then able to reach second base following a throwing error by Twins relief pitcher Caleb Thielbar.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Astros vs. Twins Prediction and Odds for Thursday, May 12 (Bank on Low-Scoring Series Finale in Minnesota)

The Minnesota Twins look like a contender for the breakout team of the year. But, don’t expect their success to last. The only reason the Twins are leading the AL Central is the lack of competition they have faced so far. Before their current series with the Astros, the Twins faced two teams with a winning record. One being the Dodgers and the other being the Rays. The Twins have had the luxury of playing the Royals, Red Sox, Tigers, Orioles, Athletics, Mariners, and White Sox in their early series so far.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Twins' Alex Kirilloff: Not in Wednesday's lineup

Kirilloff isn't starting Wednesday against the Astros. Kirilloff started in the last three games and went 2-for-8 with a run and three strikeouts. Gilberto Celestino will start in left field while Jose Miranda starts at first base.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rylan Bannon: Single in debut

Bannon went 1-for-4 in a 3-2 win Thursday in St. Louis. Bannon batted seventh and played third base in his first major-league game. In his first at-bat, he singled off Steven Matz. He added a couple of nice plays at the hot corner, including robbing Nolan Arenado of a hit with an Arenado-esque play. The 26-year-old has spent time at Triple-A in each of his last three seasons, splitting his time between second and third base and amassing a .214/.319/.404 batting line at the minor league's highest level.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Huge game in Minnesota

Alvarez went 3-for-5 with two home runs, a double, and three RBI in a 5-0 win Thursday in Minnesota. Alvarez took Josh Winder deep with a two-run shot in the third inning and gave Houston an insurance run with his ninth-inning solo blast. The designated hitter had been hitless in his previous four ball games, going 0-for-11 with five walks. As impressive as his 10 home runs and .992 OPS are, Alvarez's 17:20 BB:K ratio through 109 plate appearances represents a dramatic improvement over his career rate.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: On bench Wednesday

Tsutsugo will take a seat in Wednesday's series finale against the Dodgers. Tsutsugo will be on the bench Wednesday after starting three straight games, going 2-for-10 with a double and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Chavis will draw the start at first base and bat fifth as the Pirates try to take the series from Dodgers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Twins select high pitching prospect Yennier Cano

The Minnesota Twins announced they’ve selected reliever Yennier Cano onto the big league roster. Southpaw Danny Coulombe was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left hip impingement in a corresponding move. To open space on the 40-man roster, Minnesota transferred reliever Jhon Romero from the 10-day to the 60-day injured list.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

