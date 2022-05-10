ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Padres' CJ Abrams: Demoted to Triple-A

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Abrams was optioned to Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday. The 21-year-old started 16 games during the first...

www.cbssports.com

FanSided

San Diego Padres: Can Jurickson Profar keep producing despite poor average?

The first month of the 2022 MLB season has been put into the record books. The San Diego Padres bats (.220 team batting average) have not been hot, but the hitters have been (.263) productive with runners in scoring position. One of the Padres better run-producers has been Jurickson Profar, who had five home runs and 15 RBI in April. But the jury is out if Profar can keep producing at this level while possessing a poor batting average.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Trent Grisham batting eighth for Padres on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Trent Grisham is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Grisham will start in center field on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. Jose Azocar moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Grisham for 10.4 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Austin Nola sitting on Wednesday

San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Nola will move to the bench on Wednesday with Jorge Alfaro catching for right-hander Nick Martinez. Alfaro will bat ninth versus right-hander Keegan Thompson and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Alfaro...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Orioles' Ramon Urias scratched Tuesday, Chris Owings added late

Baltimore Orioles infielder Ramon Urias has been scratched from Tuesday's lineup versus the St. Louis Cardinals. Urias was initially set to start at second base and bat sixth. Chris Owings will now start on second base and bat ninth. Tyler Nevin is the No. 6 batter, followed by Jorge Mateo and Robinson Chirinos.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Heat-76ers: Shelved sniper Duncan Robinson is a hot topic, but cold shooting is only one of Miami's issues

If you want to make a case that Duncan Robinson deserves playing time, you could start with the Miami Heat's first shot in Game 4 of their second-round series. In an effort to get Kyle Lowry going and exploit the Philadelphia 76ers' drop coverage, they run him off a down screen into a dribble-handoff with Bam Adebayo, but Lowry back-rims the open 3:
MIAMI, FL
dodgerblue.com

CBS Sports

Rangers' Kolby Allard: Sent back to minors

The Rangers optioned Allard to Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports. The Rangers will swap Allard out of their bullpen for a fresh arm in Josh Sborz, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock in advance of Thursday's game against the Royals. Allard covered three innings out of the bullpen in Wednesday's 8-2 loss, giving up one run on two hits and a walk while striking out one.
ARLINGTON, TX
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Whiffs six in no-decision

Clevinger didn't factor into the decision during Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 4.1 innings. Clevinger put multiple runners on base in every inning except the fourth, with the big blow coming on an Alfonso...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Rafael Devers: Grand slam in win

Devers went 2-for-4 with a grand slam, a double, a walk and two runs in the win over the Braves on Tuesday. Devers launched a Kyle Wright four-seam fastball 432 feet for a grand slam in the top of the second inning, giving the Red Sox a 6-0 lead. He later added a double in the fourth frame and walked and scored in the ninth. The homer was his fifth of the season and his first in a week. He has reached base in 15 consecutive games, notching a hit in 14 of those contests, raising his batting average from .266 to .315 in the process. Devers' slash line now sits at .315/.346/.508 with five homers, 15 RBI and 18 runs in 124 at-bats over 30 games in 2022.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Brewers' Christian Yelich: Hits for third career cycle

Yelich went 4-for-5 with a home run, a triple, a double, three RBI and two runs during Wednesday's 14-11 loss to the Reds. The 30-year-old launched a three-run shot to left during the third inning for his fifth long ball of the season, and he came through with a triple during the ninth to complete his third career cycle, all of which have come against Cincinnati. Yelich entered Wednesday's contest 0-for-9 with three walks and a run over the previous three games, but he rebounded in a big way during the series finale. He has a .259/.356/.482 slash line with 20 RBI, 22 runs and three stolen bases through 31 games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Kingsley Keke: Joins Arizona

Keke signed a contract with the Cardinals on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. The 25-year-old was cut by Houston last week and will now make his way to the desert. Keke was cut by the Packers during the playoffs after playing in 12 games and totaling 23 tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble during the 2021 campaign.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Royals' Whit Merrifield: Homers, steals base in big effort

Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, four total runs and a stolen base in a win over the Rangers on Wednesday. Merrifield has struggled so much this season that he was dropped to the eighth spot in the order Tuesday. He responded with a single and an RBI in his first game in that position, then broke through Wednesday with his first three-hit game and first long ball of the campaign. Merrifield also notched his first stolen base since April 14. The second baseman hasn't hit any lower than .277 in any of his six big-league campaigns, so it stands to reason that he'll break out of his early-season funk at some point. His performance Wednesday may very well be the spark that gets him going.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryce Harper: Homers, drives in three

Harper went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI in Thursday's 9-7 victory versus the Dodgers. It was announced Thursday that Harper has a small tear in his UCL and won't be able to play the field for the foreseeable future, but the injury didn't seem to affect him at the plate Thursday. The veteran put the Phillies on the board with a solo shot to right field in the first inning and drove in two more runs before the contest was over. Harper has enjoyed a strong start to the month of May, slashing .325/.349/.725 with four homers, four doubles, eight RBI and three stolen bases through 10 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Nico Hoerner Exits Vs. Padres After Colliding With Umpire

Cubs' Hoerner exits vs. Padres after colliding with ump originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs can't catch a break on the injury front. Shortstop Nico Hoerner exited Wednesday's game against the Padres in the second inning after colliding with the second base umpire in shallow center field. Hoerner...
CHICAGO, IL

