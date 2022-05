Welcome back to another edition of the closer report, where we take a look at each MLB team and their current updated closer situations. The Red Sox and Royals remain the two biggest committee situations right now in the league. The Boston bullpen is a mess at the moment. Jake Diekman (RP - BOS) was charged with a blown save last Wednesday after Hansel Robles (RP - BOS) walked two Angels hitters and was removed from the game with two outs. In Kansas City, it would appear Josh Staumont (RP - KC) may have a slight edge over Scott Barlow (RP - KC), but neither are seeing many opportunities, to begin with.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO