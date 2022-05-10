ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new temple in Elko, Nevada

By Jared Turner, KUTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKO, Nev. (KUTV) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held for a new temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Elko, Nevada. The ceremony was held Saturday morning at a 5.2-acres site near the Ruby View Gold...

Elko Daily Free Press

Dr. Colon to retire after 47 years

After working for nearly 47 years as a Doctor of Optometry, 43 of them here in Elko, Dr. Robert Colon will be retiring on June 3. He recently reflected on his many years of practice and the changes the profession has seen:. Sometimes other people see things in you that...
ELKO, NV
8newsnow.com

I-Team: ‘Don’t gaslight me,’ rural Nevada ranchers say SNWA threatens their livelihood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s ranching industry is dwindling, in part, because of a brutal and persistent drought but also because of competition from an unlikely source — a public agency. Veteran ranchers in Nevada say they are being ground to dust in multiple ways by a rival operation that happens to be owned by the Southern Nevada Water Authority (SNWA).
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada SPCA appeal denied, Reno Iron Works to build facility next door

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Wednesday evening, the Reno City Council denied an appeal by the SPCA of Northern Nevada, allowing Reno Iron Works to start construction of a 40,000 square foot facility next to its shelter on Spectrum Boulevard. After review of the staff report, the record on appeal,...
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Become a volunteer gardener at Reno's Rancho San Rafael Park

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Are you looking for a place to garden but don't have the space at home?. Washoe County is recruiting volunteer gardeners to start planting at Reno's Rancho San Rafael Park. Planting will begin the week of May 15 and volunteers will...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Recall effort against Washoe school board president fails

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Washoe County School Board President Angie Taylor expressed relief Thursday that the effort to recall her failed but expects the attacks against her to continue. “We, as a community, won the first round. But make no mistake, this isn’t the end,” Taylor said in a tweet. “This...
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
pvtimes.com

Wild West Extravaganza takes over Petrack Park in Pahrump

Nevada is known as a bastion of the Old West where many of the traditions of the past are still celebrated with gusto and each year, the town of Pahrump plays host to an event dedicated to reviving that past, the Wild West Extravaganza. Established two decades ago as a...
PAHRUMP, NV
mynews4.com

Iron Works project approved by Reno City Council despite Nevada SPCA appeal

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Soon the sounds from dogs and cats won't be the only ones you hear next to the the local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). The construction project for a Reno Iron Works facility was brought back before the Reno City Council at their meeting Wednesday evening. After Iron Works originally announced the location for their new manufacturing facility, the SPCA shared their objection in a statement that the two would not make compatible neighbors.
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Cross Creek, a 197-Home Community at the Historic Lompa Ranch, Opens in Carson City

CARSON CITY, NEV. — Local home builder Ryder Homes announces the grand opening of their four new model homes and sales center at Cross Creek, a new community in Carson City, Nevada. Cross Creek features five different floor plans ranging in size from approximately 1,800 to 2,900 square feet, with prices starting in the mid-$500,000s. The first phase of new homes are now under construction, and the first homeowners are expected to move-in this May. A public grand opening event is scheduled for Saturday, May 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 170 Wildcat Peak Drive, Carson City, NV 89701.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Great Basin Brewing Co. expanding to Carson City

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Great Basin Brewing Company is coming to Carson City. The move marks the company’s first expansion in 10 years. The Union will begin its remodel on May 16 as it realigns itself under the Great Basin Brewing Company brand. The business will be closed for about two weeks while the work is completed.
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

FISH starts demolition at Whistle Stop Inn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s demolition day in Carson City at the Whistle Stop Inn. Friends in Service Helping (FISH) bought the property nearly three years ago. “Before you can construct the new housing for students getting technical degrees, you have to knock some down,” said FISH Executive Director Jim Peckham.
CARSON CITY, NV
kjzz.com

Formula shortage hitting close to home for Utah families

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A nation-wide baby formula shortage is impacting parents in Utah. As the White House announced, the President Biden will be speaking with retailers and formula manufacturers to get an update on efforts to increase supply. One Ogden mom said she doesn’t have the formula...
UTAH STATE
knpr

Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopens in central Nevada on Wednesday

The Berlin-Ichthyosaur State Park reopened on Wednesday, May 11, Nevada State Parks announced. The park had closed in April 2021 for road improvements. The fixes allow safer travel through Union Canyon throughout the year. "This large-scale project, which included restoration, resurfacing, rehabilitation, and reconstruction of roadways, will provide visitors with...
NEVADA STATE
kjzz.com

Church announces groundbreaking date for Ephraim temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the groundbreaking date for its new temple in Ephraim. The Salt Lake City-based faith will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the temple in Sanpete County on August 27. The 39,000-square-foot temple is set to be built at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East in Ephraim, which is home to Snow College.
EPHRAIM, UT
KOLO TV Reno

Revitalization of downtown Reno continues with groundbreaking on new apartment complex

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The lot on the corner of N. Arlington Ave. and W. 2nd St. will be looking a lot different a year from now. “To watch revitalization happen and to watch reno succeed it’s just impressive,” said Farrah Downey, a local real estate consultant who once managed the Town House Motor Lodge – the motel that was demolished to make way for 245 N. Arlington, a new apartment complex that is now in the works.
RENO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Carson City schools to recruit retirees for vacancies

The Carson City School District has declared new categories for a critical labor shortage seeking to recruit retired public employees to fill open positions under a variety of circumstances. In addition to last year’s designations of special education and bus drivers, which are eligible for two consecutive years after being...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Deadly crashes on the rise in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Deadly crashes on Nevada roads always have been and will be a concern, but lately they have spiked. “We want people to know that it can happen any time of the day and any time of the week,” stressed Trooper Charles Caster of Nevada State Police.
RENO, NV

