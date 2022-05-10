San Mateo County’s voting system tested ahead of primary election
San Mateo County officials have begun logic and accuracy testing of the county’s voting systems ahead of the June 7 primary elections, according to a news release from the San Mateo County’s Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder and Chief Elections Officer Mark Church. Before every election, the county’s registration and...
San Mateo County must elect Christina Corpus as the new Sheriff to bring transparency, community engagement, and accountability to this role. As San Mateo County Sheriff, Christina Corpus plans to ensure all voices in our diverse County are reflected in the policies, practices, and leadership ranks of the Sheriff’s Office. To accomplish this, Corpus plans to assemble advisory groups, including the Sheriff’s Office Community Advisory Board (SOCAB) which will be comprised of stakeholders, local leaders, faith based leaders, experts, and advocates from all corners of the County. Corpus understands the benefit of collaboration and connection with our community.
A bill that will grant the San Mateo County Community College District the authority to make tuition low-cost, or free, for eligible local students passed a major hurdle this week. The Senate passed Senate Bill 893, in a bipartisan 33-0 vote. The bill will now head to the Assembly for...
The California Coastal Commission tonight rejected the proposed construction of a desalination plant in Huntington Beach, sealing the controversial project’s fate after more than 20 years of debate. The unanimous decision about the $1.4-billion plant in Huntington Beach is pivotal because it sets a high bar for the future...
Martinez, CA – There is only one Black elected DA in the state of California – Contra Costa DA Diana Becton and she took an unusual path to get there – she spent 22 years as a judge before being appointed to the DA position by the Board of Supervisors following a scandal that forced out her predecessor. In 2018 when most of the other reform minded DAs were losing, she won her election in her own right.
Long before Kevin Mullin became the second most powerful Democrat in the California Assembly, he was Cutmaster Kevvy Kev, a teacher's son working at McDonald's with a side hustle spinning tracks at dances and house parties. Mullin, 51, knows how to read the room and set the tone, skills that...
Bulmaro “Boomer” Vicente knew his campaign was a long shot. A 26-year-old Democrat with no elected experience and little name recognition, he had made an against-the-odds decision to take on Democratic Assemblymember Tom Daly, who has represented Anaheim in the Legislature since 2012. Ballots across California are full of slim-chance candidates like Vicente. The state Legislature is not.
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A Contra Costa County Supervisor is toying with the idea of severing the sheriff's contract with three cities in light of the nearly $10 million the county paid out to the families of two men who were killed by one deputy patrolling Danville. Supervisor John Gioia asked...
To boost COVID-19 vaccination rates among California’s low-income residents, last year the state launched a $350 million incentive program. But since then, the gap between those Medi-Cal members and the general population has actually grown wider. While 84% of all Californians 5 years and older have received at least...
From the Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District:. Walnut Creek, CA – On Monday, May 9, 2022, the Contra Costa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District received a report about a potential illicit discharge within the Walnut Creek channel. The reported discharge was observed at...
Lea este artículo en español. California schools with large numbers of high-needs students — low-income, English learners and foster youth — have always struggled to find substitute teachers, but this year’s COVID-19 omicron surge brought them to a breaking point. The staffing crisis forced school...
WASHINGTON – Two Bay Area high school students are among six students statewide and 161 nationwide to be named as 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars, federal education officials announced Thursday.Reva Srivastava, a student at Mission San Jose High School in Fremont, and Katherine Spivakovsky, a student at Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, were the two Bay Area honorees of the awards for accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields, according to the U.S. Department of Education.Education Secretary Miguel Cardona announced the honorees, saying in a statement that they "represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve."Nominees for the awards are determined by outstanding performance on College Board SAT or ACT exams or by nominations from their states or partner recognition organizations. The honorees will be recognized this summer via an online event, according to the Department of Education.More information about the U.S Presidential Scholars program can be found online at https://www2.ed.gov/programs/psp/index.html.
A contract three years in the making was finalized during an eleventh hour meeting between Summit management and teachers Tuesday night. The agreement was reached just after an early-morning picket organized by hundreds of teachers who threatened to strike if not granted better working conditions and student services. “We are...
CalMatters is dedicated to explaining how state government impacts our lives. Your support helps us produce journalism that makes a difference. Donate now. Due to skyrocketing inflation rates, California’s minimum wage for all employers will likely rise to $15.50 an hour starting Jan. 1, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said Thursday.
Amber-Lee Leslie is a legislative advocate at Housing California,. We apply for jobs online; buy and sell any item we want online; and even go to school online. To access the limited spots in an affordable housing development, however, one has to fill out paper forms — over and over again. In 21st-century California, a simple, practical, online application for available affordable housing is long overdue.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
Click here to read the full article. “We’ve got a lot of virus circulating now. And it’s on its way up,” said Santa Clara County Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody at a press briefing earlier this week.
While case numbers are going up across the state, one region’s transmission levels are much higher than the rest: The Bay Area. The CDC’s color-coded “County Tracker” tool indicates that, while the rest of the state is at the green or “Low” level of transmission, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Marin, San Mateo and San Francisco Counties have all moved into the yellow, or “Medium”...
California’s 400 cities have reacted in myriad ways to pressure from the state to encourage housing construction. Some – very few, really – have enthusiastically embraced new laws and decrees requiring them to zone more land for housing and remove barriers to development, such as onerous architectural rules.
