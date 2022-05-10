Perry police chief injured in 'rolling standoff,' Dallas County Sheriff's Office says

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reported they have been investigating possible theft by an in-home health care nurse over the last two months. Authorities say that pain medication was taken from a Twin Lakes resident. As a result of the investigation, 62-year-old Anita Hoyt was charged with fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and first offense possession of a controlled substance, both serious misdemeanors. Hoyt was released on her own recognizance that she must appear in Calhoun County magistrate court on May 10. The investigation was also reported to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

