Perry police chief injured in 'rolling standoff,' Dallas County Sheriff's Office says

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office reported they have been investigating possible theft by an in-home health care nurse over the last two months. Authorities say that pain medication was taken from a Twin Lakes resident. As a result of the investigation, 62-year-old Anita Hoyt was charged with fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and first offense possession of a controlled substance, both serious misdemeanors. Hoyt was released on her own recognizance that she must appear in Calhoun County magistrate court on May 10. The investigation was also reported to the Iowa Department of Human Services.
(Red Oak) — A Red Oak man faces charges following his arrest Thursday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were investigating a complaint of a suspicious person walking on Highway 71 just before 7 a.m. Authorities say the suspect fled on foot into a field and was apprehended over an hour later.
A single vehicle crash in Jefferson Thursday morning results in an injury and possible citation. Jefferson Police Chief Mark Clouse tells Raccoon Valley Radio the incident happened at 5:12am on 220th Street, just east of M Avenue. He says an eastbound 2003 Nissan Altima that was driven by 29-year-old Javier Ramirez of Des Moines swerved to miss hitting a deer, then crossed the centerline of the highway and entered the north ditch.
The Jefferson Police Department was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident at North Oak and West State streets yesterday morning (Wednesday). According to law enforcement, at approximately 10:50 a.m., a 2009 Toyota Camry operated by, Carol Delp of Jefferson, was southbound on North Oak and struck a westbound 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan owned by, Genesis Development and operated by Roxanne Tingle of Jefferson. Delp failed to yield at a posted yield sign at North Oak and West State Street. Each Vehicle had approximately $1,500 in damages. Delp was cited for, failure to yield upon entering through highway.
After a shooting that took place Tuesday morning that sent the Perry Police Chief to a hospital in Des Moines, charges have now been filed against the suspect. According to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jeremiah Messner is being charged with a Class B Felony for attempted murder from an incident that occurred at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning involving the shooting of Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn.
PERRY, Iowa (WHO) – A shooting early Tuesday morning in Perry injured the city’s Police Chief, Eric Vaughn, and a suspect has been taken into custody. Law enforcement officials held a news conference to release information about what led to the shooting and provide the good news that Chief Vaughn is expected to be okay. […]
(ABC 6 News) - A search warrant at a Mason City home led to the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a shooting. At 3:15 p.m. Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant at a house on the 100 block of 8th Street SW in an attempt to locate 27-year-old Kalab Van Scyoc and take him into custody on outstanding arrest warrants.
WEBSTER CITY – Officers who were with Sgt. Jim Smith described trying to save his life after he was shot during a standoff in a Grundy Center home in April 2021. “I thought Jim was gone, but I still knew that I needed to get him to someone who is a professional, and maybe there’s a chance he could be saved,” Trooper Matthew Lively said as the trial for Michael Thomas Lang, the man accused of killing Smith, continued Wednesday in Hamilton County District Court in Webster City.
MASON CITY, Iowa - The execution of a search warrant Wednesday in Mason City resulted in the arrest of a man wanted in connection to a Tuesday night shooting. Kalab VanScyoc, 27, of Mason City, was arrested and is facing charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a domestic abuser, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and discharge of a firearm inside city limits.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A large crowd in the Court Avenue District has drawn Des Moines Police at bar time Friday morning. Live video at 1:44 a.m. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. There were reports of fights, and then report that a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle, and at least one arrest.
(Pottawattamie County) Two people were arrested Monday after deputies were dispatched to Casey’s at 33280 335th Street in Minden for a stolen vehicle on the lot. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Todd Hohl, 46, was charged with Theft 2nd Degree – Possession of Stolen Property. Jerry Shane Pratt, 54, was arrested on a hold for another Iowa agency.
A Dubuque man faces charges after allegedly being intoxicated in downtown Iowa City early Thursday morning, and inadvertently admitting to possession of a fake ID. A patrolling officer noticed 19-year-old Henry Tomecek having difficulties walking down Clinton Street just before 1:40 am. Upon making contact, the man allegedly had slurred speech, unsteady balance, bloodshot watery eyes, and the odor of ingested alcohol.
A Burt, Iowa man was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol Tuesday in Harrison County on an outstanding warrant. At 11:35 A.M. troopers arrested 34-year-old Christopher P. Smith on an outstanding Livingston County misdemeanor warrant originally for driving while revoked or suspended. Smith was booked into the Harrison County...
A California man was recently sentenced to probation after stealing an ATM machine in Jefferson. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jorge Palacios pled guilty to a Class C Felony for first degree theft, non-habitual offender. District Court Judge Angela Doyle suspended a ten year prison sentence and placed him on probation for five years with the Iowa Department of Corrections.
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers and University of Northern Iowa (UNI) Police are asking for the public’s help regarding an alleged hit-and-run. Police believe the individuals in the photo may have information that would be useful in their investigation. Anyone with information is asked...
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been arrested after law enforcement said he was harassing someone and recklessly driving his vehicle around the person’s property early Thursday morning in Decorah. The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Cory Folstad, 51, is charged with two counts of first degree harassment,...
Body cam footage of a struggle between Michael Lang and a Grundy Center police officer following a chase on April 9, 2021. Lang drove off following the struggle, and a standoff at his home resulted in the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo police arrested a man in connection to a shooting they say sent him and a woman to the hospital. The shooting happened early Monday morning on the 200 block of Western Avenue. Police say they found a victim, Ashley Cronan, with a gunshot wound to...
