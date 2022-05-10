ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Woman shot on Almeda Drive in Toledo

By NBC 24 Staff
nbc24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOLEDO, Ohio — Police detectives are investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting in West...

nbc24.com

Comments / 2

Related
13abc.com

Toledo man hospitalized in shooting on Avondale

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in Toledo that sent one man to the hospital. TPD received a call about a shooting around 11:00 p.m. near Junction and Avondale. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Jeremiah Davis, 20, on the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of Avondale Ave. with a gunshot wound to his elbow.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Man charged in Lagrange St. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man appeared in court on Wednesday for shooting his fellow resident at a Toledo home last week. Amir Hashim,19, was charged with felonious assault and criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $200,000 at no percent. and his preliminary hearing is slated for May 18.
TOLEDO, OH
MLive

Ohio teen shoots dad during argument over bedtime

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach Wednesday, reportedly by his 15-year-old son during an argument over when to go to bed. The teen left the house after the shooting and stole a car, driving to his mother’s residence in Lexington, Kentucky, police tell WXIX Channel 19. The teen was arrested at the home without incident at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
13abc.com

Local student expelled after creating “hit list” against classmates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 13-year-old student was expelled from school after allegedly creating a “hit list” on his classmates. According to Toledo Police reports, officers were dispatched to Reynolds Elementary School on Thursday around 3:00 p.m. after a male student’s hit list was found. The list named 13 of his classmates.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Toledo, OH
Crime & Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Detectives investigate homicide in East Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in East Akron Thursday morning. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:25 a.m. after a family member found the victim, a 36-year-old man, unresponsive inside. When officers got there, the man had an apparent gunshot wound […]
AKRON, OH
WTOL-TV

Teenager shot in drive-by shooting Tuesday in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a teenager was shot Tuesday. A 17-year-old male told officers he was walking in the area of Putnam and Columbia streets in central Toledo about 4 p.m. when someone in an SUV fired multiple rounds. The teen was struck in the foot.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
Lootpress

One of Detroit’s most wanted arrested in West Virginia

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force apprehended a Detroit man Thursday, May 12, on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in the 600 block of 5th Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers arrested Brandon Lamar McCauley, 30. He was found to...
HUNTINGTON, WV
13abc.com

Man arrested in Lagrange St. shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a man accused of shooting his fellow resident at a Toledo home last week. Amir Hashim, 19, is being held at the Lucas County jail. He was arrested Tuesday after several days on the run. According to police, Hashim allegedly shot a Ernest...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Pedestrian struck by car on Secor and Markway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department confirmed that an elderly pedestrian was struck by a car while walking across Secor and Markway Road on Wednesday. According to the police report the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. Hersa Poplin, 50, was pulling out of the service road for the...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAZ

Detroit man arrested on drug charges during traffic stop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit faces drug charges after a traffic stop in downtown Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department. It happened Thursday in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers seized more than 70 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin worth an estimated $8,500 on the streets.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Morning Journal

Elyria: Diner overdoses in Red Lobster

A 30-year-old Sheffield Lake man who police say overdosed at an Elyria restaurant May 11 brought emergency services to the eatery. Elyria police were called at 5:17 p.m. to Red Lobster, 6953 Midway Mall Blvd., for a possible drug overdose, according to a police report. When officers arrived, they found...
ELYRIA, OH
WTOL 11

Bryan City Schools bus catches fire Thursday afternoon

BRYAN, Ohio — Four children and a bus driver escaped injury when a Bryan City Schools bus caught on fire Thursday afternoon. School officials sent families a letter about the incident, praising the quick thinking of both the driver of the bus that caught fire and another driver following behind in a different bus who initially noticed the flames.
BRYAN, OH
WTOL 11

Driver carjacked by multiple gunmen in south Toledo Monday

A Findlay man told police he was robbed of his vehicle and personal items by a group of armed carjackers who surrounded him at a South Toledo intersection Monday night. Toledo police were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to the intersection of Angola Road and Country Creek Lane, where the man told officers that he was stopped at a stop sign at an intersection when he was approached by four or five people with guns.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy