Woman shot on Almeda Drive in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are investigating a shooting in Toledo that sent one man to the hospital. TPD received a call about a shooting around 11:00 p.m. near Junction and Avondale. When officers arrived, they found the victim, Jeremiah Davis, 20, on the front porch of a home in the 1300 block of Avondale Ave. with a gunshot wound to his elbow.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Toledo man appeared in court on Wednesday for shooting his fellow resident at a Toledo home last week. Amir Hashim,19, was charged with felonious assault and criminal trespassing. His bond was set at $200,000 at no percent. and his preliminary hearing is slated for May 18.
FOREST PARK, Ohio — A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach Wednesday, reportedly by his 15-year-old son during an argument over when to go to bed. The teen left the house after the shooting and stole a car, driving to his mother’s residence in Lexington, Kentucky, police tell WXIX Channel 19. The teen was arrested at the home without incident at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 13-year-old student was expelled from school after allegedly creating a “hit list” on his classmates. According to Toledo Police reports, officers were dispatched to Reynolds Elementary School on Thursday around 3:00 p.m. after a male student’s hit list was found. The list named 13 of his classmates.
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in East Akron Thursday morning. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of McKinley Avenue around 10:25 a.m. after a family member found the victim, a 36-year-old man, unresponsive inside. When officers got there, the man had an apparent gunshot wound […]
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a teenager was shot Tuesday. A 17-year-old male told officers he was walking in the area of Putnam and Columbia streets in central Toledo about 4 p.m. when someone in an SUV fired multiple rounds. The teen was struck in the foot.
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Members of the Huntington Violent Crime/Drug Task Force apprehended a Detroit man Thursday, May 12, on weapons and drug charges following a traffic stop in the 600 block of 5th Avenue. During the traffic stop, officers arrested Brandon Lamar McCauley, 30. He was found to...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police arrested a man accused of shooting his fellow resident at a Toledo home last week. Amir Hashim, 19, is being held at the Lucas County jail. He was arrested Tuesday after several days on the run. According to police, Hashim allegedly shot a Ernest...
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department confirmed that an elderly pedestrian was struck by a car while walking across Secor and Markway Road on Wednesday. According to the police report the incident took place around 3:30 p.m. Hersa Poplin, 50, was pulling out of the service road for the...
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video is from a story that aired on May 11. A 78-year-old woman is in critical condition after being struck by a car on Wednesday afternoon in west Toledo, according to police. Toledo police say Linda Bell was walking across Secor Rd....
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit faces drug charges after a traffic stop in downtown Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department. It happened Thursday in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue. Officers seized more than 70 grams of suspected fentanyl and heroin worth an estimated $8,500 on the streets.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sy Kreais has lived on North Michigan street for over 60 years. He loves his community but wishes some parts of it looked better. “I hate to tell you this, it could look better than Ottawa Hills or Sylvania. Take pride in where you live,” said Kreais.
A 30-year-old Sheffield Lake man who police say overdosed at an Elyria restaurant May 11 brought emergency services to the eatery. Elyria police were called at 5:17 p.m. to Red Lobster, 6953 Midway Mall Blvd., for a possible drug overdose, according to a police report. When officers arrived, they found...
BRYAN, Ohio — Four children and a bus driver escaped injury when a Bryan City Schools bus caught on fire Thursday afternoon. School officials sent families a letter about the incident, praising the quick thinking of both the driver of the bus that caught fire and another driver following behind in a different bus who initially noticed the flames.
Authorities say remains found at an “abandoned, suspicious campsite in the woods” in Ohio were identified as Lindsey Schobelock, who went missing in February, 2022. WCMH’s Dan Pearlman reports.May 12, 2022.
A Findlay man told police he was robbed of his vehicle and personal items by a group of armed carjackers who surrounded him at a South Toledo intersection Monday night. Toledo police were dispatched shortly before 11 p.m. to the intersection of Angola Road and Country Creek Lane, where the man told officers that he was stopped at a stop sign at an intersection when he was approached by four or five people with guns.
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A teen is recovering after being shot at Gallup Park in Ann Arbor on Monday (May 9) night. The shooting happened at the park off Geddes Road, he said a driver pulled up and shot him. Police said they believe the shooting was random. About...
Comments / 2