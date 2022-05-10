Woman shot on Almeda Drive in Toledo

FOREST PARK, Ohio — A 45-year-old man was shot in the stomach Wednesday, reportedly by his 15-year-old son during an argument over when to go to bed. The teen left the house after the shooting and stole a car, driving to his mother’s residence in Lexington, Kentucky, police tell WXIX Channel 19. The teen was arrested at the home without incident at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO