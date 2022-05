Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Shelton State Community College Athletics is adding men’s and women’s cross-country and golf teams to its fall 2022 lineup. “We are very excited about expanding our department to include these popular sports,” said SSCC Director of Athletics Cara Crosslin. “Not only will this increase our overall number of student-athletes, but it will also allow us to encourage the educational journeys of a brand new set of talented kids. We can’t wait to get started!”

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO