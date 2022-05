First, this, from Jeff Schiffman: Future for James Harden in Philly? He certainly has been below average in the Heat series. If it had been up to me, he never would’ve had a present in Philly. I said that on Feb. 11, the day after the deal was announced. Let’s discount Ben Simmons who was practically untradeable by the time Daryl Morey got around to it. He gave up two viable role players in Seth Curry and Andre Drummond and two first-round Draft choices for this overweight bearded fraud who simply does not care.

NBA ・ 8 HOURS AGO