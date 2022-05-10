ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Apple Ends Production Of iPod After More Than 2 Decades

By Ben Blanchet
HuffPost
HuffPost
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qioG_0fZYjw6600

The iPod is now playing its swan song for Apple.

After nearly 21 years, Apple announced it is ending production of the iPod Touch on Tuesday. The model was the last iPod in production for the company, which began to produce the MP3 player in 2001.

The last iPod model will continue to be sold “while supplies last,” the company said.

The iPod “redefined” music discovery, according to Apple Vice President Greg Joswiak, and its music-listening feature now “lives on” across other Apple products such as the iPhone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S2ukg_0fZYjw6600 The seventh-generation iPod Touch, released in 2019, will be available "while supplies last," according to Apple. The company announced it will discontinue the iPod on Tuesday. (Photo: Apple)

The company sold over 54 million iPods in 2008, its peak sales year for the product, according to Apple sales data tracked by statistics site Statista . Its sales made up roughly 40% of Apple’s revenue in 2006.

In 2001, Apple’s late co-founder Steve Jobs first introduced the $400 iPod ― since dubbed the iPod Classic ― that featured a click-based wheel to select from 5GB of MP3 files.

“How many times have you gone on the road with a CD player and said, ‘Oh, God―I didn’t bring the CD I wanted to,’” Jobs said at the announcement .

“ ... The coolest thing about iPod is that your entire library fits in your pocket,” he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=448MgP_0fZYjw6600
Apple announced the first iPod model on Oct. 23, 2001. (Photo: via Associated Press)

The company ended production of the iPod Classic in 2014.

Apple also cycled through other iPod models throughout the years, including an iPod Nano with a video camera, the clip-on iPod Shuffle and the iPod Touch.

The seventh-generation iPod Touch, introduced in 2019, proved to be the end of the road for the product. The model’s maximum storage capacity was over 50 times the amount of the original iPod. Its 32GB model is sold for $199, half the cost of the 2001 iPod.

Tuesday’s announcement made a number of iPhone fans memorialize their old devices.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

How Much Will Apple's iPhone 14 Cost? It's Complicated

Last year's iPhone 13 brought minor but appreciated updates to Apple's smartphone family. The expected iPhone 14 is rumored to bring more radical changes, from a notchless display to a 48-megapixel camera. Apple may also discontinue the iPhone Mini and go even larger with a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. That's if the rumors and reports are to be believed, of course.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

Will your iPhone be obsolete by the end of the year?

IOS 16 is on the horizon, and that means a period of uncertainty for those running older handsets. When iOS 15 dropped last September, all iPhones that were able to run iOS 14 got that update, which is quite remarkable given that the older handsets were six years old at the time.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

How much is YOUR old iPod worth? Apple's retro gadgets are selling for THOUSANDS on eBay as the tech giant announces it's discontinuing the devices after 20 years

This week Apple announced that it is discontinuing the iPod – one of its most successful products that revolutionised the way we listen to music. Apple launched its first iPod Classic back in 2001 with a $399 price tag, which shocked fans who had become accustomed to using significantly cheaper portable CD players and Walkmans.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

Apple set to launch first iPhone with USB-C in 2023

Rumor mill: Apple has doggedly stuck to its Lightning port for the iPhone as USB-C increasingly becomes the standard for other portable devices. However, Apple may finally give it up next year. The move could be spurred on by external pressure. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo tweeted Wednesday that Apple will...
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Jobs
Person
Chad Hartigan
Financial World

The Apple iPhone 14 is likely coming in September

Apple's upcoming iPhone 14 has been talked about for a long time, and it will continue until September when it will "see the light of day" However, some details about this device are already known. Given the fact that this is a brand new iPhone, fans are eagerly awaiting it, and this time Apple will present four models in the series, but there will still be some changes.
CELL PHONES
Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Apple Sales#Ipod Nano#Iphone#Statista#Associated Press
ETOnline.com

The Latest Apple iPad Air Is On Sale — Save Up to $150 Off Apple iPads at Amazon

Apple's newest fifth-gen iPad Air hit shelves last month. The sleek, powerful tablet comes supercharged with Apple's M1 processor, which is the same series found in MacBooks — equipping it with all-day battery life and a massive leap in iPad performance. Right now, you can save $20 on the 256GB Wi-Fi model of Apple's iPad Air 5 at Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max larger screen size specs detailed

As a number of reports have said, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to drop the notch in favor of a new “pill + hole punch” cutout design. 9to5Mac reported in March that this change will mean the iPhone 14 display are slightly taller. Now, display analyst Ross Young has shared the exact specifications of the screen sizes coming this year.
CELL PHONES
Ars Technica

Goodbye, iPod: Apple stops making last model

One of the most popular and iconic gadget brands in history is taking its last breath today. Apple announced that it will no longer make the iPod Touch, the last device to carry the iPod name. Apple says you'll only be able to buy the $199 iPod Touch from its...
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

RIP iPod, you walked so smartphones could run

And it was a design like no other. In fact, it would have a similar impact on music lovers that the Sony Walkman had two decades earlier. We would fall in love with it and the device would be the first of many that led Apple from the brink of bankruptcy to a multitrillion-dollar company.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Electronics
KPEL 96.5

Find Your Old iPods, Some of Them Are Worth Big Bucks Now [Video]

From loudwire.com - "The move completes Apple's shuttering of the iPod brand that began with the discontinuation of the iPod Classic in 2014. According to Engadget, iPod Nano and iPod Shuffle were subsequently dropped in 2017. The iPod Touch hasn't been updated since 2019, and not thoroughly, regarding its interface, since 2012."
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

reMarkable, maker of a focus-friendly e-paper tablet, says it closed funding at a $1B+ valuation after selling 1M devices

Founder and CEO Magnus Wanberg said reMarkable is not disclosing the amount of the investment, nor who was involved, except to say that it’s a minority stake in the company and that it came from multiple international (not Norwegian) investors. The company employs 300+ people and Wanberg says it is still “majority employee owned.”
BUSINESS
Deadline

Sony Pictures’ Full-Year Profit Swings To $1.67B; Q4 Snares $84M

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE, writethru: For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, Sony Pictures Entertainment saw a 172% increase in operating income to 217.4 billion yen ($1.67 billion). Revenues hit 1,239 billion yen ($9.5 billion), up 55% versus the previous year. The significant jumps were primarily due to higher sales in all categories, with Motion Pictures getting a big boost from Spider-Man: No Way Home which grossed $1.893 billion global through the end of March. It is the No. 6 movie ever at the worldwide box office. Sony also cited higher licensing revenues from digital streaming services...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
hypebeast.com

Apple Analyst Predicts a Cheaper Apple TV Will Arrive Later This Year

Apple updates Apple TV models infrequently, releasing a new model only every few years. The company currently offers two models of set-top boxes for its subscription streaming service. The Apple TV HD dates back to 2015 and retails at $149 USD for 32GB. A newer iteration, 2021’s Apple TV 4K, offers 32GB and 64GB plans, priced at $179 USD and $199 USD respectively.
ELECTRONICS
NME

Apple announces plans to discontinue the iPod

Apple has announced that it is officially discontinuing the iPod, after more than 20 years on the market. The MP3 player launched in 2001 with its original, click-wheel navigation, which was designed by Tony Fadell, who later invented the iPhone. The device was initially able to store up to 1,000 tracks.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Steve Jobs didn’t want a SIM card in the original iPhone

Apple introduced the first dual-SIM iPhone in 2018 when the iPhone XS generation added eSIM support in addition to a regular nano-SIM. The feature has been available on every iPhone Apple launched since then, even the cheaper iPhone SE. The technology paves the way for iPhones that can work without a physical SIM card. Several reports this year claimed that Apple might soon start selling eSIM-only iPhones, although nothing has been confirmed by Apple or its carrier partners.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

How to print from iPhone and iPad with or without AirPrint

Whether you’ve recently gotten an iPhone or iPad or have had iOS devices for years and need a refresher, it’s handy to print directly from your device. Read on for several options for how to print from iPhone and iPad. Background. The easiest way to print from iPhone...
CELL PHONES
HuffPost

HuffPost

52K+
Followers
2K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy