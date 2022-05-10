ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CA WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

 2 days ago

WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, May 10, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central California, including the...

KCRA.com

Photos: PG&E maps out locations where power lines will be buried in 2022-23

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced last year it plans to underground, or bury, 10,000 miles of power lines in high-fire risk areas. PG&E provided KCRA 3 Investigates with maps of specific project information for El Dorado, Napa, Placer and Sonoma counties where undergrounding work has already been completed and where some of the undergrounding work is planned for 2022-23.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Flood Advisory Issued From Sutter To Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for much of the Central Valley late Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rain rolling through the region. The impacted area stretches from Sutter County down to northern Sacramento County and includes the following areas in between: eastern Colusa, western Yuba, western Placer and eastern Yolo. NWS Sacramento said the advisory will be in effect until 5:45 p.m. Urban and small stream flooding may be possible due to thunderstorms bringing heavy rain. Thunderstorms, showers, gusty winds and hail were forecast across much of interior Northern California on Tuesday and are expected to remain through the evening hours.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Weather: Difference Between A Funnel Cloud, Gustnado, and Tornado

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In the last few months, viewers have sent in photos wondering if they saw a tornado, funnel cloud, or gustnado, and here is the difference between the three. On Tuesday, a viewer sent a photo from their backyard to CBS13’s Tracy Humphrey, saying they saw a funnel cloud. After sending it to the National Weather Service, it was confirmed to be a gustnado. As Tracy Humphrey explained, a funnel cloud is when you have rotation extending from a storm or cloud base. When that rotation extends to and hits the ground, it is considered a tornado. A gustnado is still a swirl or an eddy; it is not part of the parent cloud. It is an independent eddy that swirls. According to the National Weather Service, an eddy is swirling currents of air at variance with the main current. The big difference is that the swirl that comes with a gustnado does not extend from the base of the cloud all the way down. The wind swirls forming the eddy do not connect to a cloud base. If they did, it would be a funnel cloud.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

CA Marine Warning and Forecast

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
natomasbuzz.com

Overturned Big Rig Closes I-80 for Hours

Footage from a Caltrans closed-circuit TV camera shows the accident scene at about 10:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. An overturned big rig closed westbound Interstate 80, just east of Interstate 5 in Natomas Wednesday night. All lanes of traffic were blocked when a big rig and multiple vehicles collided...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Battle Fire In West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Firefighters battled a vegetation fire in West Sacramento early Thursday afternoon. The fire was near Sacramento Avenue and Douglas Street. A plume of smoke could be seen rising from the area. Fire crews at the scene were able to contain it to around a 1/4 of an acre. Exactly what started the fire is unclear.
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

From Modesto to Red Bluff: Fallen firefighter going back home

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A firefighter that recently died during preparations for a prescribed burn will be escorted by his crewmates through the Central Valley on Thursday. The crew members of Darin Banks, 26, will form a convoy that escorts his remains from Modesto back to his family home in Red Bluff. Banks was a […]
MODESTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Why Was Metal Fencing Installed Along The I-80 Bridge Over The Sacramento River?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Some viewers have said the newly installed metal fencing along the sides of the I-80 Bryte Bend bridge blocks one of the best views in the city along the stretch of freeway connecting West Sacramento and Natomas. Well, Caltrans says it serves a specific purpose. Caltrans District 3 said a total of 110 feet of fencing was placed along both sides of the freeway to prevent debris from falling on railroad tracks below. See photos of the fencing below. I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 2- CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS 3 - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3)I-80 BRYTE BEND BRIDGE BARRIERS - CALTRANS(credit: Caltrans District 3) The bridge provides one of the best views of the city as drivers can see the Sacramento River and the downtown skyline among most other surrounding areas like West Sacramento and Natomas. The addition of the fencing came during the ongoing construction of the bridge which Caltrans said is expected to be complete by next week. Caltrans said electrical work still needs to be done.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Palo Alto Man Theodore Fletcher Drowns In Lake Tahoe Near Meek’s Bay

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — A Palo Alto man drowned last week after falling out of a boat on Lake Tahoe. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, on May 5 at around 9:20 a.m, authorities received the report that two men had fallen from their boat into the water near Meek’s Bay. Deputies, the Coast Guard, and firefighters responded to the scene, where they discovered that one of the boaters was able to get out of the water on their own. The other boater, later identified as 58-year-old Theodore Fletcher of Palo Alto, could be seen at the bottom of the lake under approximately 15 feet of water. The Coast Guard recovered Fletcher from the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Record-setting price tag for Citrus Heights house

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven-bedroom, five-bath home in Citrus Heights could break the record for the most expensive house sold in the city with a price tag of $1.25 million. The property at 8047 Holly Drive sits on just under an acre of land with two homes, one that is 2,235-square-feet and the […]
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California fire destroys mansions

A wildfire that erupted Wednesday afternoon in coastal Southern California raced through coastal bluffs of multimillion-dollar mansions, burning at least 20 homes, fire officials said. The flames were fanned by gusty ocean winds but they were dying down Wednesday night. No injuries were reported but several streets were ordered evacuated. Allie Rasmus reports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Beloved Bear Euthanized After Being Hit By Driver In Tahoe City

TAHOE CITY (CBS13) — A bear in Tahoe City had to be euthanized after a driver hit the 400-pound animal and kept going. People in Tahoe City called the big guy “Papa Bear.” He’d been part of the community there for more than 15 years, according to the Bear League. The only witness of the fatal collision was a woman taking her children to school. “We’ve got wildlife here, and they don’t always look both ways before they cross all the time,” said Ann Bryant, executive director of the Bear League. She saw the badly injured bear suffering in the snow. “It was just completely...
TAHOE CITY, CA

