Graham Gano’s No. 5 cost Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux a $50K donation

As he was looking ahead and projecting who the Giants might take early in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Graham Gano had a premonition. The veteran kicker knew edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was one of the top candidates and he also knew what number Thibodeaux wore at Oregon.

“I was like, man, I guarantee if we draft him, he’s going to want my number,” Gano told the Giants’ website.

Sure enough, that is exactly what happened , with Thibodeaux during his introductory press conference joking — sort of — that Gano was asking for $250,000 to give up No. 5. Gano had some fun with that for a few days, and on Tuesday took to Twitter to post, “Loved messing with all of y’all every step of the way.’’

It will cost Thibodeaux some real cash to wear No. 5, but the money will not be going into Gano’s pocket. The 21-year-old rookie and 35-year-old Gano negotiated this deal: Thibodeaux will donate $50,000 to Puppies Behind Bars, an organization that provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders and also provides explosive-detection canines for law enforcement.

Giants top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux during a press conference in East Rutherford, N.J. AP

Giants kicker Graham Gano will give up his No. 5 to Kayvon Thibodeaux and wear No. 9. Corey Sipkin/NY POST

“When he said he was willing to give to that, I can be No. 9 and maybe in 10-15 years when he retires and I’m still kicking, I can get No. 5 back,” Gano said, joking. “The opportunity to give to something is exciting, and the number is obviously very special to Kayvon. While it is special to me as well, there’s a whole lot of meaning in that No. 5 to him. I just wanted to be a good teammate and also be able to support others throughout the whole process.”

Gano will switch to No. 9, the number he wore when he made the Pro Bowl with the Panthers. His wife, Brittany, also wore No. 9 as a star softball player at Florida State. “She’s probably the better athlete of us two,” Gano said.

No. 9 was also worn by former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, who, like Gano, was born in Scotland.

As the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft , Thibodeaux is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $31.3 million, including a signing bonus of $19.9 million.

Gano said he is not superstitious about No. 5 but it is understandable it did not come off his back easily, given his success wearing it the past two years. He set Giants franchise records for consecutive made field goals (37) and career 50-yard field goals (12).

The Giants took to social media on Monday to show a picture of Thibodeaux’s name getting stitched onto a No. 5 jersey, also including a link where that jersey can be purchased.

Safety Jabrill Peppers was traded to the Giants in 2019 and a year later wanted to purchase No. 5 — his college number at Michigan — from Gano but a financial arrangement could not be worked out and Peppers stuck with No. 21.

“Obviously [Gano] is a vet and he’s put the work in, and he’s got five kids, so you know there’s a whole lot of negotiating that’s going to have to happen before anything shakes,’’ Thibodeaux said a few days after he was selected by the Giants.

He was asked if No. 55 sounded good to him as an alternative.

“It doesn’t sound as good as 5,’’ he said, “but hey, the number don’t make the player, the player makes the number.’’

This particular player got the number he wanted.