ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Graham Gano’s No. 5 cost Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux a $50K donation

By Brian Wacker
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qn5l6_0fZYjTh900

As he was looking ahead and projecting who the Giants might take early in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Graham Gano had a premonition. The veteran kicker knew edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux was one of the top candidates and he also knew what number Thibodeaux wore at Oregon.

“I was like, man, I guarantee if we draft him, he’s going to want my number,” Gano told the Giants’ website.

Sure enough, that is exactly what happened , with Thibodeaux during his introductory press conference joking — sort of — that Gano was asking for $250,000 to give up No. 5. Gano had some fun with that for a few days, and on Tuesday took to Twitter to post, “Loved messing with all of y’all every step of the way.’’

It will cost Thibodeaux some real cash to wear No. 5, but the money will not be going into Gano’s pocket. The 21-year-old rookie and 35-year-old Gano negotiated this deal: Thibodeaux will donate $50,000 to Puppies Behind Bars, an organization that provides service dogs for wounded war veterans and first responders and also provides explosive-detection canines for law enforcement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2Xza_0fZYjTh900
Giants top draft pick Kayvon Thibodeaux during a press conference in East Rutherford, N.J.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E4zYr_0fZYjTh900
Giants kicker Graham Gano will give up his No. 5 to Kayvon Thibodeaux and wear No. 9.
Corey Sipkin/NY POST

“When he said he was willing to give to that, I can be No. 9 and maybe in 10-15 years when he retires and I’m still kicking, I can get No. 5 back,” Gano said, joking. “The opportunity to give to something is exciting, and the number is obviously very special to Kayvon. While it is special to me as well, there’s a whole lot of meaning in that No. 5 to him. I just wanted to be a good teammate and also be able to support others throughout the whole process.”

Gano will switch to No. 9, the number he wore when he made the Pro Bowl with the Panthers. His wife, Brittany, also wore No. 9 as a star softball player at Florida State. “She’s probably the better athlete of us two,” Gano said.

No. 9 was also worn by former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes, who, like Gano, was born in Scotland.

As the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft , Thibodeaux is expected to sign a four-year contract worth $31.3 million, including a signing bonus of $19.9 million.

Gano said he is not superstitious about No. 5 but it is understandable it did not come off his back easily, given his success wearing it the past two years. He set Giants franchise records for consecutive made field goals (37) and career 50-yard field goals (12).

The Giants took to social media on Monday to show a picture of Thibodeaux’s name getting stitched onto a No. 5 jersey, also including a link where that jersey can be purchased.

Safety Jabrill Peppers was traded to the Giants in 2019 and a year later wanted to purchase No. 5 — his college number at Michigan — from Gano but a financial arrangement could not be worked out and Peppers stuck with No. 21.

https://embed.acast.com/fae5b95d-1ca9-5e3b-a486-796f62b40b29/626f70270241f80012536756?accentColor=2a2a2a&bgColor=f6f6f6&font-family=proxima%20nova&logo=false&secondaryColor=cc3333

“Obviously [Gano] is a vet and he’s put the work in, and he’s got five kids, so you know there’s a whole lot of negotiating that’s going to have to happen before anything shakes,’’ Thibodeaux said a few days after he was selected by the Giants.

He was asked if No. 55 sounded good to him as an alternative.

“It doesn’t sound as good as 5,’’ he said, “but hey, the number don’t make the player, the player makes the number.’’

This particular player got the number he wanted.

Comments / 1

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Christian McCaffrey report

Carolina Panthers star Christian McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the NFL when healthy, but the former Pro Bowler has played just ten games in the past two seasons. It has been a rough stretch for him, but it seems like the Panthers still plan to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Oregon State
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge drops truth bomb on Josh Donaldson plunking that fueled Yankees comeback

The New York Yankees defeated the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night by a score of 6-5 thanks to a walk-off home run off the bat of star right fielder Aaron Judge. It was an emotional victory for New York, as the night was not without tension. Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, a former Blue Jays star and the 2015 MVP, was plunked by Toronto reliever Yimi Garcia in the left arm in the sixth inning, resulting in the pitcher’s ejection from the game. The umpires believed that Donaldson and Blue Jays catcher Tyler Heineman had exchanged “pretty strong words”, believing the hit to be intentional. Whether it was on purpose or not, the Blue Jays can thank that moment for providing Judge, Donaldson and the rest of the Yankees the fuel they needed to secure the win, as reported by Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
MLB
NBC Washington

Rat Interrupts Nationals-Mets Game in Sixth Inning

Rat interrupts Nationals-Mets game in sixth inning originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. It turns out baseball fields aren’t limited to just humans. Tuesday’s game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets had a unique spectator running on the field in the top of the sixth inning:
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lawrence Tynes
NBC Sports

Vikings, Lewis Cine agreed to terms

The last pick of the first round of the 2022 NFL draft has agreed to his rookie contract. Vikings safety Lewis Cine, selected with the 32nd and final pick of the first round, agreed to terms today. It’s a four-year, $11,494,155, fully guaranteed deal, his agent told Adam Schefter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Goals#American Football#Puppies Behind Bars#Ap Giants
Yardbarker

Giants DB Dane Belton: Film & First-year Expectations

A former three-star recruit out of Jesuit High School in Tampa Bay, Florida, Belton was the 64th safety recruit and the 102nd recruit in Florida during the 2019 cycle. Belton’s father Danny grew up as a Hawkeyes fan, but Florida schools mostly overlooked Belton, who only received a scholarship offer from UCF.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 regular-season schedule: Giants' full 18-week slate

The full 2022 NFL regular-season schedule is now out, so here’s a quick look (in picture form) at how the New York Giants’ entire 18-week slate shapes up. Note: Photos are of previous games (obviously). Captions reflect when and where games were played, not when and where games will be played in 2022 (check the headline on each for dates and times).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans sign LSU CB Derek Stingley

The Houston Texans are making headway with their 2022 NFL draft class. According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Texans have signed former LSU cornerback Derek Stingley to a four-year rookie deal worth $34.6 million. The Texans picked Stingley No. 3 overall in the draft to shore...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets schedule release day: 5 dream prime-time matchups

Picking the best prime-time matchups for the New York Jets. The NFL will officially release its full 2022 schedule tonight (Thursday, May 12) at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network. Some games have already been confirmed – namely the league’s international contests and a few select prime-time matchups – but none of those games included the New York Jets. The Gang Green faithful are still waiting to see the dates and times of all 17 games on the team’s schedule.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Jets Get 1 Primetime Game: NFL World Reacts

The New York Jets won't be in primetime too much this season. Per Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets will only have one night game during the 2022 season. It'll take place on Dec. 22 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium. It'll be part of the...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Spun

Report: Jets' 1 Primetime Game Has Been Revealed

The entire 2022 NFL schedule will be unveiled tonight, but the New York Jets' lone primetime offering has reportedly leaked. According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in their only primetime appearance. The date for the contest...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
104.5 The Team

#5 Proves To Be Costly For New York Giants First Round Pick

The number 5 means something to New York Giants first round draft pick, Kayvon Thibodeaux. The defensive sensation out of the University of Oregon terrorized collegiate quarterbacks while donning the number five for the Ducks. Two weeks ago, Thibodeaux was selected 5th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft by new general manager Joe Schoen. So, you could say that the number 5 is pretty special to Kayvon.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
29K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy